Ghostwriter’s Discovery of a Book-to-Film Scam Becomes a Film Featuring the Scam Victims; Based on Book: The Big Con;

When multi-published writer Gini Graham Scott worked as a ghostwriter for a publishing company that claimed to help authors turn their books into films, she never imagined it was all a scam. She just thought she was preparing the usual materials needed to pitch film rights for books – loglines, synopses, treatments, show bibles, sizzle reels, and scripts. But what made it a scam is the publisher used a phony executive, supposedly representing Newline and other major studios, who claimed the company was interested in a $80,000 signing deal in order to get the authors to pay for more and more material. But then their pitch went nowhere, because there was no real executive and real deal.

Scott discovered the scam when she talked to one client about her project, because the client needed helping in paying the company, since several payment platforms wouldn't take her payment since they suspected fraudulent activity. Then, Scott spoke to a dozen other clients and realized they had been similarly scammed with losses ranging $7000 to $35,000. Eventually she wrote a book about her experience: The Big Con published by American Leadership Books, featuring the stories of these victims, many with books that were really good enough to be turned into films if they hadn't been scammed.

Now the stories of seven of these victims have been turned into Conned: A True Story, produced by Changemakers Productions and Dear Skyyler Productions and just released by the distributor Gravitas Ventures. A screener is available on request.

Here's a description of the film from the distributor: Conned: The True Story tells the true stories of multiple scams. Bank accounts were wiped out, lives were all but destroyed, and the survivors have gathered together to tell their stories and reveal the dark secrets of those con artists who are (as you read this) looking to find their way into your bank account. Conned reveals the games they play in a battle for both your trust and desperation. Be prepared, protect yourself, because they are coming for you.

Want to know more. Following is a link where you can see a trailer of the film. Conned: A True Story https://itunes.apple.com/us/movie/conned-a-true-story/id1702570516.

A second film Con Artists Unveiled will be released on Halloween. It's all about different scams and how to avoid them, featuring interviews with individuals who have been scammed and experts discussing how these scams work.

After you see the trailer and screener, I can arrange interviews with Gini Graham Scott, with the directors/producers Jack Skyyler and Alex Zinzopoulos, and possibly with some of the victims.

