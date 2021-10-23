Speaker
Get your Navigator Score - -- just get free Loyalty Program News E-letter
Cruising Society --- Serving Cruise Ship Passengers Cruising Society --- Serving Cruise Ship Passengers
Washington, DC
Saturday, October 23, 2021

 

The Cruising Society is an invitation only club of cruising aficionados.  They share a mission to maximize member enjoyment of cruises.   The club has a travel scoring system to validate members and rank their experiences and aspirations.  See and take the Cruising Society Navigator Score text at www.YourTravelScore.com. A shared agenda of many members to validate the navigator score and have it accepted on a reciprocal basis by cruise lines.   Cruising Society Navigator Scores are awarded four levels: Silver, Gold, Platinum, and Diamond.  The top 1% of the members are awarded Double Diamond.

Do you Qualify?   Find out here" https://fs28.formsite.com/SurveySystem/form1/index.html
