Wednesday, August 13, 2025

Paper Money Backed by Minted Silver

Georgetown Cash is printed paper money redeemable for minted silver. Designed as a merchant loyalty program, restaurants can issue these banknotes as bonuses, and patrons can redeem them for specials, discounts, or minted silver.

How It Works

Restaurants distribute Georgetown Cash to customers as rewards for qualifying purchases—such as ordering a featured dinner. Diners can then:

Redeem Georgetown Cash for desserts, special coffees, or other menu items.

Spend it at any participating restaurant in Georgetown.

Save and exchange it for minted silver.

Because Georgetown Cash is accepted universally among participating businesses, it encourages diners to explore multiple local restaurants, fostering loyalty to the community.

Social Media Integration

The official hashtag #GeorgetownCash on Twitter allows restaurants to share daily specials and discount offers. Diners can follow twitter.com/GeorgetownCash to see re-tweeted offers.



For example, Clyde's might announce a two-for-one lobster special exclusively for Georgetown Cash users.

Part of the "Community Currency" Movement

Georgetown Cash is part of a growing trend of community currency, where local exchange systems serve neighborhoods without the need for traditional credit card fees.



Notable examples include:

BerkShares in Massachusetts

Ithaca Hours in New York

Both have been widely accepted as alternative means of exchange.

Backed by Silver

Who stands behind the Georgetown Dollar? Mitchell P. Davis, CEO of the International Platform Association, is the sponsor.



Davis states:

"Freedom of speech must include the freedom to create a means of financial exchange. The issuance of our silver-backed one-gram notes is just that—to foster freedom of exchange. We've got the silver on deposit to back every banknote issued, and I personally stand behind them."

Contact

International Platform Association



Website: www.internationalplatform.org



Phone: (202) 333-5000