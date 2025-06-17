Game Designer Uses Dreams to Create Games; Article about Using Dreams for Creative Ideas

Dreams have turned into a way to create new games, as game designer and author Gini Graham Scott has discovered. After creating over 70 games for a games company, ALB Games in Little Rock, Arkansas, Scott began having dreams about new games. She saw the cards and ways to play the games, and after writing down what the dreams told her, she created cards, printed them out, wrote up the rules, and got the games ready for play testing. Then, after successfully testing them, the games were published –almost exactly as Scott dreamed them. They are Numbers Up, a game about adding up positive and negative numbers to take tricks, and All Things Are Possible, featuring coming up with different ways to achieve a variety of goals.

As Scott describes the experience, using dreams for creative ideas is a process anyone can do, and she lays out the steps in this process in an article in Medium at https://tinyurl.com/5n8y3jwb and Substack at https://gini.substack.com/p/using-dreams-for-creative-ideas. She also describes how she applied the process to turn her dreams into these two games. She has also used dreams to develop several film scripts and lyrics, so this is a process that can be applied to any creative endeavor, and as Scott describes in her article,

Ironically, Scott used to be a full-time game designer in her 20s, and she signed games to major game publishers, including Parker Brothers and Hasbro Industries. Then, about five months ago, she returned to designing games .Aside from creating games, she is a prolific writer, who has published more than 250 books, over 50 with traditional publishers; has written over three dozen award winning scripts, has developed and produced 20 films released by major distributors, and has written the lyrics for over 150 recorded songs, featured at Changemakers Music on YouTube.

Some videos of the games are featured on YouTube – A Combo of Games: https://youtu.be/F6chscBCdLo and A Gallery of Games: https://youtu.be/f1eocnm-npE.

Gini Graham Scott, Ph.D. is the author of over 50 books with major publishers and has published 200 books through her company Changemakers Publishing and Writing (http://www.changemakerspublishingandwriting.com). She writes books, proposals, and film scripts for clients, and has written and produced 18 feature films and documentaries, including Conned: A True Story and Con Artists Unveiled¸ distributed by Gravitas Ventures. (http://www.changemakersproductionsfilms.com). Her latest books include Ghost Story and How to Find and Work with a Good Ghostwriter published by Waterside Productions; and The Big Con and I Was Scammed, published by American Leadership Press.