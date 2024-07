Gambling addiction killing the youth of america

From: Arnie Wexler -- Compulsive Gambling Addiction Expert Boynton Beach , FL Wednesday, July 24, 2024

ARNIE WEXLER SOME HISTORY ON GAMBLING ADDICTION ASWEXLER@AOL.COM 954 5015270 IN 1970 MONS DUNNE ASKED ME AND AND ABOUT 15 GA PEOPLE TO GET TOGETHER WITH HIM AND GRACE COX A LAWYER AND THE NCCG GOT STARTED. AS FAR AS I CAN REMEMBER MY SELF AND JOE G WHO LIVES IN L V NOW ARE THE ONLY 2 I KNOW OF THAT ARE STILL AROUND. WHEN IT STARTED MONS DUNNE SAID "WE WILL NOT HAVE ANY ONE FROM THE GAMBLING FIELD OR INVOLVED WITH GAMBLING ON THE BOARD. AND NOT TAKE $ FROM THEM " ONLY PEOPLE IN RECOVERY AND AT LEAST 2 YEARS IN RECOVERY GOT ON THE BOARD ABOUT A YEAR LATER MONS DUNNE CALLED A MEETING AND GOT RID OF THE PEOPLE HE WANTED OUT FOR NOT DOING WORK I BECAME THE GUY HE PUT IN PLACE TO DO ALL THE MEDIA STUFF. I REMEMBER AFTER SOME MEDIA I GOT A CALL FROM DOC RICHARD ROSENTHAL FROM CALIF AND HE WANTED TO JOIN US AND HE DID. HE WAS THE 1ST NON G A MEMBER ON THE BOARD ALONG WITH MONS DUNNE AND GRACE COX WHO WAS OUR LAWYER. OVER THE YEARS LOTS HAS CHANGED. AS YOU ALL KNOW IT ! WITH ALL THE ADDED GAMBLING IN THE LAST FEW YEARS SPORTS BETTING AND INTERNET GAMBLING WE HAVE ADDICTED SO MANY PEOPLE AND SO MANY "YOUNG KIDS". I AM GETTING SO MANY CALLS FROM PARENTS OF THE YOUNG KIDS ITS UNREAL. I HAVE BEEN TALKING TO A FAMILY IN CHICAGO THERE SON USED ALL HIS COLLEGE $ GAMBLING THE PARENTS WANT HIM BACK IN COLLEGE HE SAIS "IF I GO BACK TO COLLEGE I WILL BE AN OUT CAST AND THE ONLY ONE OF MY FRIENDS WHOS NOT GAMBLING" AND SO MANY OF THESE YOUNG PEOPLE HAVE KILLED THEM SELFS ALMOST EVERY WEEK I CALLS FROM PARENTS WHO DONT KNOW WHAT 2 DO TO HELP THERE CHILD AND IN MOST CASES THE MOTHER KEEPS BAILING OUT THE GAMBLER AND THE FATHER AND MOTHER ARE FIGHTING. GAMBLING ADDICTION IN SOME PLACES HAS BECOME BIGGER THEN ALCOHOL OR DRUG ADDICTION. NOT ONE FEDERAL PENNY IS GIVEN TO HELP THE GAMBLING PROBLEM THE STATES AND FEDS ARE MAKING $ FROM THE GAMBLING IN AMERICA AND ITS BLOOD $$ THE KIDS THAT ARE GAMBLING UNDER AGE ARE USING THERE MOMS AND DADS CREDIT CARDS TO GAMBLE KIDS IN COLLEGE ARE RUNNING BOOKMAKING FOR OTHER STUDENTS TO GET $ TO USE 4 THERE OWN GAMBLING THE GA MEETING HAVE SEEN A DRAMATIC INCREASE IN YOUNG PEOPLE COMING FOR HELP PLACING A BET IN THE USA HAS NEVER BEEN EASIER "Today it's easier to place a bet than to buy a pack of cigarettes or get a can of beer," Wexler said. Wexler says over the past year, he's gotten a lot of calls from younger kids – as young as 12. He's also heard from parents who say their kids don't want to go to college but instead want to become a professional gambler. we cant keep our head in the sand and say gambling is not a real problem . HOW CAN YOU HAVE A NATIONAL CONFERENCE ON GAMBLING ADDICTION AND ==== RESPONSIBLE GAMBLING ? THERE IS NO RESPONSIBLE GAMBLING 4 COMPULSIVE GAMBLERS ARNIE WEXLER LAST BET 4/10/68 Arnie and Sheila Wexler have provided extensive training on Compulsive, Problem and Underage Gambling, to more than 40,000 gaming employees (personnel and executives) and have written Responsible Gaming Programs for major gaming companies. In addition, they have worked with Gaming Boards and Regulators, presented educational workshops nationally and internationally and have provided expert witness testimony. Sheila Wexler is the Executive Director of the Compulsive Gambling Foundation