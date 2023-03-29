Gambling addiction is killing the youth of America

Wednesday, March 29, 2023

On line and phone gambling addicting the youth of America

Its easier today to place a bet then to buy a can of beer or a pack of smokes

How has the rise in sports gambling impacted the prevalence of gambling addiction, given the ease with which young people can access online sports gambling platforms So many young people are getting addicted to gambling

With the media's increased coverage of gambling in sports, you The media plays a role in contributing to the rise of gambling addiction?

Its getting so bad that i get calls almost every day from mothers and fathers looking 4 help for there kids

A few years from now if u dont get to a gamblers anonymous meeting on time all the seats will be taken

it will be standing room only !!!

People are gambling on there phone or computer and dont even need cash they are using credit cards

I was lucky there were no credit card when i was gambling

The suicide rate of gamblers is higher then other addictions

Today you watch a sporting event on t v and u see all the adds about gambling

The states love it as the are getting $ from gamblers but its blood $ and some of the gamblers $ is coming from embezzlement and white collar crime

If there were no compulsive gamblers the gambling industry would dry up

The states and elected officials dont care as they are getting some of the $

The casinos use comps to suck the gamblers to keep playing

i would love to talk to u about this

get to arnie 954 -5015270 aswexler@aol.com

– Arnie & Sheila Wexler Associates have been helping individuals overcome gambling addiction for over 50 years. With the recent surge in sports gambling, their expertise and guidance are more critical than ever. Arnie Wexler is a recovering compulsive gambler himself, having placed his last bet in 1968. Sheila Wexler is the Executive Director of the Compulsive Gambling Foundation.



Bio and Overview of Arnie & Sheila Wexler Associates



Arnie & Sheila Wexler Associates has provided extensive training on Compulsive, Problem and Underage Gambling to over 45,000 gaming employees and executives. They have written Responsible Gaming Programs for major gaming companies and worked with Gaming Boards and Regulators. The Wexlers have presented educational workshops nationally and internationally and provided expert witness testimony.



Arnie Wexler has spoken to more compulsive gamblers than anyone else in America over the years. His expertise in the area of gambling addiction is unparalleled. Sheila Wexler has also dedicated her career to helping those who suffer from gambling addiction. Together, they offer a unique perspective on the challenges facing individuals and families affected by this issue.