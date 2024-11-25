GOP Gullible Ornery Party

Monday, November 25, 2024

Introduction

In the late 1800s the Republican Party was called the "Grand Old Party" in memory of the Grand Army of the Potomac that won the Civil War. In 1964 the Civil Rights Act passed turning the Solid South from Democratic to Republican. This Southern Strategy has made the Republican Party become the new Confederate States of America political party. They should logically champion Jefferson Davis, the president of the CSA, instead of Abraham Lincoln. Trump is the ridiculous beneficiary of all this, his rallies should play Dixie instead of the Star-Spangled Banner. America First makes no sense at all; his isolationism and tariffs are a prescription for making America Second to China as we withdraw from the world and let China fill the vacuum. Beware the Orange Fool.

Gullible Ornery Party

Today's Republican Party has deep roots that suggest "Gullible Ornery Party" is a good new title. Democrats fall in love and Republicans fall in line, suggests the followership nature of the low information (gullible) voters. The party is owned by the billionaires who fund it since the 2010 "Citizens United" case in the Supreme Court. According to Tom Hartmann, billionaire funded PACs spent seven times as much on Trump as Harris. Around that time Jimmy Carter declared we are an oligarchy more than a democracy. The long autocratic tendencies of the Republican Party are long featured, but never more extreme than under Trump 2.0. Billionaires and working-class grievances (culture war) make up the Republican base. Republicans are perennial complainers and critics of the status quo, hence ornery people. Most Republican meetings I've ever been to have had their share of grumpy outbursts. When I attended the first rally of the Mitt Romney Paul Ryan 2012 ticket I was amazed by the uniform sea of down-mouth faces around me. 30,000 lies in office would invalidate anyone but the master con artist.

Covid Economy

Trump was re-elected in large part due the view people were better off four years ago. But pre-Covid Trump economy was five years ago not four; people were so traumatized by the Pandemic that they don't remember how Trump gaslighted and bungled his way through a recessionary last year. 43 million people lost jobs in that first year of the pandemic. Losing a job is stressful enough but when supply chains and a Russian war cause a surge in inflation that employers failed to cover with wage increases, people were caught short of cash, especially in 2022 and early 2023. This is why every incumbent in the world has suffered election losses lately.

Biden Afghanistan

Trump is the one who bungled the Afghanistan withdrawal. Negotiation with the Taliban without the government present was seen as surrender by Afghans. Biden got an extension of four months to leave and had a record 150,000 airlifted out. The press was blindly anti-Biden, plunging polls from pro Biden during the vaccine rollout, to anti-Biden for the rest of his term.

Confederate States of America

The eleven Confederate States and their Jim Crow attitudes have gradually transformed the Republican Party into its racist tradition under Trump. The new rebellion started January 6, 2021, complete with a confederate flag carried into the capitol building.

Missed Opportunities

James Carville rightly bemoans not campaigning on the minimum wage. That is the best way to raise all wages to fight the oligarchy. Harris and Walz should have campaigned at each of the twenty car factories opened under Biden and the closed six auto factories under Trump. The endless lying about the border was never properly addressed; 11,000 undocumented immigrants entered under Biden, but only 2500 remain. Harris should have devoted a speech to the border, pointing out the gross exaggerating about crime and the governors trying to bus the problem North. Fear and anger were about 70% of the reason for voting, clear conservative territory.

Smoke and Mirrors

Republicans love to pick an obscure issue, largely irrelevant issue like Benghazi or emails or transgender athletes that amount to maybe one per state; then put the right-wing propaganda machine to work making a big deal out of nothing repeatedly. Confusion, chaos, and misdirection works well with a number-phobic population and a press that often fails to put things in context. The narrowness of immediacy plays into Trump's hands, as infotainment reigns supreme. The press is too cautious and careful in the face of Trump's recklessness and publicity at all costs. The press is afraid of their shadow, Trump wants his shadow seen everywhere.

Conventional Wisdom

Trump became the only president running in the race that had the incumbent's edge. The glass ceiling held back women opponents in 2016 and 2024, but Trump lost to a white man. These simple explanations are better explanations than many shaggy dog stories in more complicated explanations. Incumbency with some misogyny is the simplest explanation for the outcome.

What Is Trump All About

Grifting. His biography should be called "It Was All A Grift." Trump wanted to elevate his brand, and accidentally got elected president. He'll sell 2000 rooms to the Saudi's even if they are never occupied. DJT stock is vastly overpriced thanks to billionaire investors and fools. He fund-raises fraudulently, much like what Steve Bannon spent time in jail for. 3500 lifetime lawsuits make Trump a master at diversion, delay, and underpaying. The rich get richer and the poorer get stiffed.

Big Lie Exposed

Trump's biggest lie is that Biden stole the election. This kept Biden's ratings low. But the lie is easily refuted by the fact that no one has complained about down ballot congressional and state races in 2020. Now that Trump is completely silent about the fairness of this next election, he shows that the claim was fake all along. Wake up MAGA, re-read the script to the Pied Piper and the Music Man. Trump is just another con man mafia like gangster out for himself.

Social Decay List:

https://www.academia.edu/11421799/MILITARISM_CONTROL_Empire_Social_Decay_WWW_97_6p

Please cite this work as follows: Reuschlein, Robert. (2024, November 25), "GOP Gullible Ornery Party" Madison, WI, Real Economy Institute. Retrieved from: https://www.expertclick.com/NewsRelease/GOP-Gullible-Ornery-Party,2024307862.aspx

Dr. Peace, Professor Robert Reuschlein, Real Economy Institute, Nobel Peace Prize nominee 2016-2024 with growing interest from the deciding Norwegians. "Hard looks daily" per year went from 2 to 3 to 48 to 128 to 200 to 322 to 346 to 349 last year, this year's date, October 11th, 2024 is the Nobel Peace Prize announcement time. Events of the last three years particularly suggest I've reached a very high level of consideration by the Norwegian Nobel Committee. Top five or higher.

Contact: bobreuschlein@gmail.com

Info: www.realeconomy.com