Futurists -&- Do Violent Video Games Lead to Violent Crimes?

Do Violent Video Games Lead to Violent Crimes?



Jill Vanderwood







Sounds of war are coming from a child's bedroom. Joy, triumph, elation, or defeat. Starting over. Passing levels, being alone, or playing along with up to one hundred and fifty players. Video games have a large part in a young man's world. Choosing weapons, killing the enemy. The only way to win in these realistic, deadly games is to kill. You must kill everyone else or be killed yourself. The games are so realistic that there is blood. Lots of blood! Games of war are marketed along with AR 15 weapons. These weapons are modified and used in Star Wars games, and the most popular is Call of Duty. The age range for Call of Duty is 18 and older.



Name: Jill Ammon Vanderwood, Author



Group: Idea Creations Press



Dateline: Malad City, ID United States



Direct Phone: 801-745-7677



thewriters4literacy@gmail.com



See full news release at:



https://www.expertclick.com/NRWire/Releasedetails.aspx?id=271766



Michael G. Zey, Ph.D. -- Future Trends and Longevity Expert







Dr. Michael Zey, an internationally-recognized sociologist, and future trends/ longevity expert, is the author of Ageless Nation (New Horizon Press Books), The Future Factor (McGraw-Hill/Transaction), Seizing the Future (Simon and Schuster) and numerous articles on social, economic and political trends. Dr. Zey has discussed topics such as longevity, energy, the media and communications, space, and technology on ABC, CNN, CNBC, and FoxNews. He is a noted speaker at trade shows and corporate conferences hosted by Sprint, Prudential, IBM and United Technologies.



Michael G. Zey, Ph.D.



Mount Freedom, NJ



United States



Contact Phone: 973-879-4776



futurist3000@gmail.com



See his press room at;



Joyce L. Gioia, CMC, CSP -- The Herman Group







Author of the new book Experience Rules: How Positive Experiences Will Drive profit into the Future, Gioia understands and can communicate the value of delivering positive experiences to the people who are important to you. Positive experiences drive engagement and engagement drives profit. (Indie Books, 2019)



Co-author of popular books on management and the near-term future, including Impending Crisis: Too Many Jobs, Too Few People (Business Best Seller), Keeping Good People, Lean & Meaningful, How to Become an Employer of Choice, How to Choose Your Next Employer, Workforce Stability. Described as Visionary.



Joyce L. Gioia, CMC, CSP



Austin, TX



United States



Main Phone: 800-227-3566



Cell Phone: 336-210-3548



joyce@hermangroup.com



See here press room at:



Dr. Nilda Perez -- Futurist, Business Foresight Strategist, Speaker, Author







Dr. Nilda Perez is an academically trained Futurist with a Doctorate in Strategic Foresight from Regent University. She is a member of the Association of Professional Futurists. She uses targeted strategies to position businesses in the 21st century with ease and efficiency.



Her goal is to help businesses of any size align themselves for longevity, an uncontested market space, increased profits, and maximum growth using a number of tools, methods, and approaches.



Dr. Nilda Perez



New Hampton, NY



914-443-7063



nildaperez58@gmail.com



See her press room at:



Dr. Robert Reuschlein, Empire and Climate Expert







Dr. Bob Reuschlein's futuristic nine fields of interdisciplinary talent in math, science, engineering, wargaming, politics, business, academics, peace economics, and climate science amaze audiences with his many insights. His prediction models have the potential to transform macroeconomic theory tenfold and also improve global warming theory tenfold.



Dr. Robert W. Reuschlein



Madison, WI



608-230-6640



bobreuschlein@gmail.com



See his press room at:



See his most recent news release: Fascist Tactics by the GOP



At: https://www.expertclick.com/NRWire/Releasedetails.aspx?id=270606



David E. Stein -- FUTUREtakes.Org International Futurist Magazine







FUTUREtakes is an independent educational resource serving World Future Society members and the intellectually curious, future-minded public at large. It assembles leading foresight thinkers and others from a diversity of nations, cultures, professions, and disciplines to examine the future, with special emphasis on identifying hidden culture-based assumptions that shape how people live, work, and think. Articles and program synopses explore alternative futures and the cross-cutting implications of social trends, technology advances, and policy options. A nonpartisan, non-advocacy publication, FUTUREtakes is replete with provocative discussion points designed to inspire student and faculty thought, discussion, commentary, articles, and research projects. FUTUREtakes offers authors visibility and exposure across organizations, professions, demographic and socioeconomic groups, cultures, and nations ? with the possibility to inspire dialogue with other readers worldwide and to influence thinking across the globe. Authors have included educators, diplomats, and think tank staff.



David E. Stein



Las Vegas, NV



United States



Cell Phone: 410-302-4568



Gweres@cs.com



See his press room at:



Daniel Burrus -- Professional Speaker - Bestselling Author







Daniel Burrus is considered one of the world's leading technology forecasters and business strategists, and is the founder and CEO of Burrus Research, a research and consulting firm that monitors global advancements in technology driven trends to help clients better understand how technological, social and business forces are converging to create enormous, untapped opportunities. He is the author of six books, including The New York Times and The Wall Street Journal best seller Flash Foresight: How To See the Invisible and Do the Impossible as well as the highly acclaimed Technotrends.



The New York Times has referred to Daniel Burrus as one of America's top three business ?gurus? in the highest demand as a speaker.



In 1983, Burrus became the first and only futurist to accurately identify the twenty technologies that would become the driving force of business and economic change for decades to come. Since then, he has continued to establish a worldwide reputation for his exceptional record of predicting the future of technological change and its direct impact on the business world. He has helped hundreds of clients identify new opportunities and develop successful competitive strategies based on the creative application of leading-edge technologies, and has delivered over 2,400 keynote speeches to corporations, associations, and professional organizations worldwide.



In his presentations, Mr. Burrus blends timely and provocative knowledge with just the right amount of humor and motivation. He is a master at tailoring his presentations to his audiences as he addresses relevant trends and offers powerful, practical guidance for turning rapid change into a competitive advantage.



His interest in research became apparent in his third year of college, when Burrus became one of the first undergraduates in the nation to direct a federal research grant. He has founded and managed five businesses, two of which were national leaders in their first year. As a highly successful entrepreneur, he knows how to translate research findings into practical business advantages.



Jennifer Metcalf



Hartland, WI



United States



Main Phone: 262-367-0949



Cell Phone: 262-354-2029



Jennifer@burrus.com



See his press room at:



