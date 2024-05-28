Future Research Economics

Tuesday, May 28, 2024

Introduction

I have tightly calculated and accumulated all the basics of my Peace Economics research. My goal was to develop three levels of proof for each major issue I came across. Because of my model building skills developed in my wargaming career (1964-1974) with Gary Gygax, the process was relatively straight forward. But there is a lot more that needs greater research. I have a hard science model skeleton framework that is very engineering like and needs fleshing out and deep dives in many areas where more traditional APA and social science methods are more appropriate. The lower correlation effects are more anecdotal, relying on intuition more than deduction, more qualitative than quantitative. What follows are several major areas of future research.

Crime

Crime and murder rates are kind of domestic war-like, hence they resemble military spending and correlate very strongly. Mass murderers are very often veterans who are trained in how to kill people. Guns tend to get all the blame, but treating others as enemies comes from the military way of looking at the world. Otherism makes for a lack of empathy that makes crime easier to commit. Otherism makes it easier to hate and demonize minorities like nonwhites, gays, and women. The 14 characteristics of fascism are loaded with militarism and discrimination. Crime and murder rates correlate strongly with changes and differences in military spending nationally and internationally. But at the state level percentage of the nonwhite population is about 90% correlated while at this low population level military spending only correlates about 35%. Divisive and violent populism under Trump doubled gun deaths in America from 2015 to 2019. But suicide rates between Europe and America are remarkably similar, unlike the large difference in military spending rates. All these issues need to be better sorted out and explained.

Defense Strategy

The war cycle needs to be considered as a meaningful way to estimate future military spending needs. Roughly, half the 54-year cycle is a peace cycle and half is a war cycle. Military spending should be lower in the peace cycle to maximize economic growth. Economic size is more important than military size in estimating war outcomes. Most countries keep their militaries at a fixed rate for very long periods of time. The Reuschlein Curve attempts to balance the military economic seesaw. National leaders know very little about what happened 54 years ago, hence tend to make lots of mistakes because of misunderstandings, blundering into one major war after another. Good forecasting can help minimize major war blunders. Another paradox comes from various cold weather relationships with major wars. A two- or three-year cold trend usually occurs before a major war. Is this an economic, political, or psychological cause and effect? More research is needed on all these issues.

Climate Events

Major floods, droughts, El Ninos, hurricanes, volcanoes, and sometimes earthquakes and arctic air masses are all cyclical with volcanoes and artic air masses sometimes leading to wars. These are regional or continental in nature. Hurricane histories follow 54-year cycles by city, for example New Orleans, Miami, and New York. Tons of work needs to be done, especially for hurricanes.

Comment

I have noticed that black cars are usually over-aggressive. I also notice all the drab apartment and housing colors, lots of grey and beige, could be a sign of advanced empire decay. Income inequality is worse in high military spending countries. There are lots of empire issues. Could we be repeating the republic to empire dictatorship move made by Rome with the advent of Trump? I'm thinking about creating this all under the new field title Economic Engineering.

