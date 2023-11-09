Funny Motivational Speaker Jan McInnis WOWs Healthcare Group

The Oklahoma Hospice and Palliative Care Association (OHPA) recently held their annual conference in which they featured renowned business humorist and keynote speaker, Jan McInnis. Presenting her popular keynotes, "Finding the Funny in Change" and "Bouncing Back: Handling Setbacks Like a Comedian," McInnis captivated the audience with her unique blend of humor and insight, providing an unforgettable experience for those in attendance.

The Executive Director of OHPA, praised McInnis's contribution: "We thoroughly enjoyed having you join us, and your presentations were FANTASTIC! We have already received some positive feedback, and I'm sure there is much more to come in the days ahead. I appreciate all that you do to bring humor and happiness to others, thank you for sharing that with us in Oklahoma."

Jan McInnis, known for her ability to weave tips used by comedians to command the stage into useable leadership tips, is a popular speaker in the healthcare community through her keynotes on change, resilience and communication. Her expertise in humor and her dedication to delivering clean, original comedy that resonates with work and life challenges have made her a sought-after speaker for corporations, associations, and company events.

McInnis's message of finding humor in change is not only uplifting but also essential in the healthcare industry. Her performance is a testament to the power of laughter as a tool to cope with and adapt to the ever-evolving landscape of healthcare. "Humor is one of the tools of leadership that many leaders don't utilize or utilize enough!" quips McInnis.

Thousands of organizations have hired McInnis to share her unique knowledge with their conference attendees. McInnis was featured in the Wall Street Journal, the Washington Post, and the Huffington Post for her clean humor.