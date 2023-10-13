Funny Motivational Speaker Jan McInnis Earns Glowing Reviews

Jan McInnis, a renowned funny motivational speaker, recently received a resounding testimonial from her latest client, Renalogic, a prominent healthcare company focusing on kidney care. The review applauds McInnis for her exceptional keynote address titled "Finding the Funny in Change," which left a lasting impact on the company's enthusiastic team.

In the words of K.W., CEO of Renalogic, "Boy does Jan deliver! We asked her to speak to our entire small company. She led a great prep call, did some online research, flew in the night before, and sat in on some sessions before her speech. And boy did she deliver. She was relevant, funny and impactful. She shared funny stories and put her lessons in context for the team. She had folks rolling in the aisles. She was a total pro from start to finish and was a delight to work with. Any organization would be lucky to have her as a speaker."

Jan McInnis has built a reputation as a dynamic and humorous speaker who combines her unique brand of comedy with valuable insights on resilience, change, and motivation. Renalogic's experience further reinforces her ability to engage and inspire audiences.

McInnis is celebrated for her adaptability and commitment to delivering the perfect message for every audience. Her willingness to immerse herself in her clients' environments and understand their specific needs was evident during her collaboration with Renalogic. And, in fact, Jan has received accolades and praise from clients across various industries including health care, education, financial, and more.

