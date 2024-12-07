From Empathy to Hypocrisy: Gleeful Cheers Over CEO's Murder Prov

Saturday, December 7, 2024

LOS ANGELES, CA – "Have we completely lost our minds? Our moral compass?" thunders Michael Levine, America's leading media expert, following the grotesque reaction to the assassination of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson.

Thompson, a 50-year-old father of two, was gunned down in a cold-blooded, premeditated execution on a New York street. The video footage is horrifying, but the "gleeful celebration" erupting across social media is even more appalling.

Levine doesn't mince words: "When the cold-blooded murder of a human being sparks jokes, hashtags, and cheers from the very people who preach compassion, something has gone deeply, dangerously wrong."

Comments like "My thoughts and prayers are on hold pending prior authorization," and posts implying insurance CEOs "deserve" execution reveal a society that has traded empathy for vengeance and reason for rage. These are the same people who post #BeKind and #JusticeForAll, now embracing mob mentality with smug satisfaction.

Levine continues: "It's clear evidence that some have lost their mind and moral compass. Celebrating murder because it aligns with your frustration about a broken system is like throwing gasoline on a fire and calling it justice."

And the hypocrisy is staggering. Self-proclaimed "anti-violence" advocates like Columbia professor Anthony Zenkus joke about Thompson's death while decrying systemic violence. Where is the outrage at this grotesque double standard?

In a culture that has weaponized outrage and virtue-signaling, Levine warns that dehumanizing individuals—even powerful CEOs—as symbols of collective grievances is a dangerous game. "You can despise a system without losing your humanity. When you lose sight of that, you're no better than what you claim to fight against."

This isn't social justice. It's a moral collapse disguised as righteous indignation. And it's a chilling reminder of how far we've strayed from basic decency.

++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++

About Michael Levine:



Michael Levine is America's leading media expert, bestselling author, and a trusted voice on public perception, media ethics, and cultural commentary.