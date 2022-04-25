From: NewsTip -- Story Ideas and Contacts Washington , DC Monday, April 25, 2022

French Election – Left-handedness – Working from home?



Takeaways from the French Presidential Election
Dr. Louis Perron - Political Consultant







The French voters have rendered their verdict. Emmanuel Macron has won a second term, an accomplishment which the previous two presidents, François Hollande and Nicolas Sarkozy failed to achieve. In fact, the last incumbent president to win reelection was Jacques Chirac twenty years ago. I also find it noteworthy that a candidate with a clearly pro-EU and pro-market economy platform won a decisive reelection in France. It is also a great victory at a personal level for Macron, who has never run for office before running for president, and who entered the palais d'Elysée as the youngest president in recent history.



Name: Dr. Louis Perron



Group: Perron Campaigns



Dateline: Zurich, None Switzerland



Employees Speak Out: Let Me Work from Anywhere, Please!



Ira S. Wolfe -- Success Performance Solutions







A new report finds that nearly 9 out of 10 people don't want to work from the office full-time.



Everywhere workplace is a term IT software company Ivanti uses to describe the way work is moving away from the office and becoming more distributed. The COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated this trend, as 87% of people surveyed said they don't want to return to the office full-time even after the pandemic ends, according to Ivanti's most recent report.



Name: Ira S Wolfe



Title: Chief Googlization Officer



Group: Success Performance Solutions



Dateline: Wind Gap, PA United States



The "Curse" of the Lefthanded







Persons who write with their left hand haven't had an easy time of it. Popular myths, one being that they were influenced by the devil, made their lives even more difficult. We have lived in a righthanded privileged world and the lefthanded were left out. In fact, in times gone by, teachers in school rooms would regularly tie the left hand of a child behind them so that they were forced to write with their right hand. It was brutal, it was cruel, and it was wrong.



Name: Dr. Patricia A. Farrell, Ph.D.



Title: Licensed Psychologist



Group: Dr. Patricia A. Farrell, Ph.D., LLC



Dateline: Tenafly, NJ United States



Huge Hollywood Mural Monument to Successful AIDS Research Is Being Saved and Restored







This public mural memorial monument located by the Hollywood Bowl was originally funded by AIDS Project of LA. The bronze plaque, from the dedication in 1988 on the mural will outlive us all.



Contact: Scott Haskins.







