Free Coaching and Support for Federal Workers Facing Job Loss

Ingomu offers Free Coaching to Laid-Off Federal Workers Video Clip: Click to Watch Coaching Platform Steps Up to Help Thousands Navigate Job Loss or Fear of Job Loss with Free Career Coaching? and Personal Development



As thousands of federal employees face unexpected job loss, Ingomu, a leading coaching and personal development platform, is stepping up to offer free career transition support—ensuring that those affected have the tools, guidance, and confidence to land their next opportunity.



"With so many dedicated public servants suddenly in career limbo, we knew we had to act," said Al Wynant, Co-Founder of Ingomu. "Job loss is more than just an economic hardship—it impacts mental health, confidence, and stability. Our goal is to ensure these workers aren't facing this transition alone."



Empowering Federal Workers with Free Coaching & ?Personal Development Resources



Through this virtual initiative, laid-off federal employees and those facing potential layoffs and uncertainty will receive free access to career transition coaching and personal development designed to help them re-enter the workforce and face the uncertainty of these times with more confidence.



What this program includes:



? Career and Job Search Session – Expert guidance on resume building, interview prep, job searching, and personal branding.



? Emotional Resilience and Mindset Support – Group coaching to confidently navigate stress, uncertainty, and career pivots.



? Financial Session – Guidance on how you can understand your financial situation and plan ahead.



? Networking and Personal Branding Guidance – Guidance on how to network and connect with hiring professionals. This complimentary program is hosted online starting on Wednesday, March 26 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time. A Company That Cares: Why Ingomu is Taking Action



Ingomu's mission is to empower individuals through coaching, helping them unlock their potential in times of change. By offering this free support to federal workers, the company is taking a stand for those who have spent their careers serving others.



"As a nation, we rely on these workers to keep our government running. Now, it's our turn to support them," Wynant added. "Our coaches are ready to help them turn this setback into a fresh start."



How to Access Free Career Support



Laid-off federal employees and those facing economic and job uncertainty can sign up immediately for free coaching and resources by visiting ingomu.com/RiseAfterLayoff. The free program will be available for a limited time to ensure as many impacted workers as possible can receive help. Ingomu is a holistic mobile coaching app designed to help people grow, thrive, and achieve their goals. Whether they're looking to improve leadership skills, boost well-being, or enhance personal and professional development, Ingomu connects subscribers with expert coaches through live and on-demand sessions. Our AI-powered Coach Assistant helps set and track SMART goals, keeping people motivated and on the path to success. With Ingomu, coaching is more accessible and affordable than ever.


