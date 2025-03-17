Free Career Transition Program for Federal Workers – Sign Up Now

Ingomu's program provides federal employees with the tools to rebuild their careers and move forward with confidence during a challenging transition.

March 17, 2025 – Ingomu, a leading coaching and personal development platform, is offering a free career transition coaching program aimed at helping federal employees impacted by layoffs or job uncertainty achieve concrete outcomes in their next career chapter. Participants will receive expert coaching in career strategy, emotional resilience, and financial planning.

Outcomes Participants Can Expect:

Clear Career Direction: Expert guidance on job search, resumes, interviews, and personal branding to boost confidence and open new opportunities.

Emotional Resilience: Coaching to overcome stress and uncertainty, equipping individuals to face career changes with a positive mindset.

Financial Empowerment: Professional advice on managing finances and creating plans to alleviate stress during the transition.

The program's expert coaches bring years of experience to help individuals transform this setback into a new beginning, providing long-term skills and tools for future success.

A Free Program with Real Impact – Act Quickly to Register

Ingomu's virtual career transition coaching sessions will begin on Wednesday, March 26, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time, and will be available for a limited time. Federal employees affected by layoffs or job uncertainty are encouraged to register soon to take advantage of this valuable resource. To register, visit ingomu.com/RiseAfterLayoff.

"We are dedicated to supporting federal employees as they navigate the challenges of job loss," said Al Wynant, Co-Founder of Ingomu. "Our coaches bring years of experience and a passion for helping individuals not only land their next opportunity but thrive during this transition."

Ingomu: Empowering Individuals Through Coaching

Ingomu's mission is to help individuals unlock their potential and achieve personal and professional growth. Through live and on-demand coaching sessions, the platform makes expert guidance accessible and affordable, empowering users to reach their goals and navigate career transitions with confidence.

"We understand the challenges federal workers face during this time of uncertainty, and we're here to provide the support they need," added Wynant. "By offering this free program, we're helping participants turn this transition into a new beginning."

How to Access Free Coaching

Federal employees affected by layoffs or job uncertainty can sign up for this free program at ingomu.com/RiseAfterLayoff. Registration is available for a limited time.