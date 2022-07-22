‘Forgotten 1970 Chicago Cubs: Go and Glow’ book wins Apex Award

The book The Forgotten 1970 Chicago Cubs: Go and Glow has won an Award of Excellence from Communications Concepts in the Print Media-Books category in the organization's Apex 2022 competition.

"Chicago Cubs baseball fans always will remember the beloved 1969 team, yet the 1970 Cubs are, in many ways, more fascinating," said author William S. Bike. "In 1970, the Cubs added interesting characters such as Joe Pepitone and Milt Pappas to the legendary nucleus of Billy Williams, Ron Santo, and Ernie Banks. The team came closer to finishing first than in any year between 1945 and 1984—ending the season only five games out in one of baseball's hottest three-team pennant races ever."

Offering a fast-paced look at the season month by month, the award-winning book moves beyond wins, losses, and statistics to relive Ernie Banks's 500th home run, the addition of "the basket" to the outfield walls, good trades and bad trades, how manager Leo Durocher's radio show caused clubhouse chaos, death threats against third baseman Ron Santo, outfielders Billy Williams's and Jim Hickman's best season, the great Cubs pitching rotation, and statistical and computer analyses of how the Eastern Division Cubs would have done playing in the Western Division— and in the playoffs and World Series.

The Forgotten 1970 Chicago Cubs: Go and Glow, published in 2021 by The History Press of Charleston, SC, is available at Amazon.com, Barnes & Noble, and other book purchase websites, in bookstores, and at https://www.arcadiapublishing.com/Products/9781467149082 ISBN: 97814671-4908-2, paperback, 160 pp., $21.99.

Communications Concepts is a journalism and communications organization based in Williamsburg, VA, that advises professionals on best practices to improve publications and public relations programs. This year's Apex competition was the 34th annual.

"Apex Awards are based on excellence in graphic design, editorial content, and the ability to achieve overall communications excellence," said Ken Turtoro, executive editor of the Apex Awards. "With more than 1,200 entries, competition, as always, was exceptionally intense."

The international Apex 2022 awards competition featured winners from Belgium, Brazil, Canada, India, Japan, Norway, Singapore, Taiwan, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Awardees came from such well known companies and institutions as the American Bankers Association, Duke University, Ford Motor Co., the Journal of Financial Planning, Massachusetts General Hospital, the National Conference of State Legislatures, Prudential, United Healthcare.

For more information on Apex and Communications Concepts, log on to www.apexawards.com.