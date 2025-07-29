Five Things that a professional Emcee can do that you can't

Jan providing the laughs and guidance as she emcees an event in 2025

When it comes to emceeing high-profile events, having someone who can balance humor, timing, and professionalism is key. That's exactly what comedian and keynote speaker Jan McInnis delivered recently as the master of ceremonies for a national awards banquet honoring organizations that provide employment opportunities for individuals with disabilities.

Known for her quick wit and ability to engage diverse audiences, Jan brought her signature blend of comedy and experience to the role—keeping the event fun, smooth, and on time. With decades of experience on stages across the country, she also shared some insights into why hiring a professional emcee is more than just a nice touch—it's a smart strategy.

Here are Jan's top five reasons to bring in a pro:

They Can Command the Room—even with VIPs.



That board member or boss who won't stop chatting during the awards? You can't hush them, but a professional emcee can—with humor and grace. They Bridge the Gap with Humor.



Event organizers often make jokes that only insiders get. A seasoned emcee like Jan brings fresh eyes and crafts inclusive humor that hits with both tech-savvy insiders and first-time guests. They Handle Time Fluctuations.



Running behind because dinner is delayed? Waiting on the next honoree to return from the restroom? A great emcee can stretch or tighten segments effortlessly and keep the momentum going. They Don't Get Stage Fright.



Unlike volunteers or staff who only take the mic once or twice a year, professional emcees thrive under pressure and are excited to bring the event to life. They Even Make Announcements Entertaining.



From parking reminders to house keeping details, pros know how to turn the mundane into memorable.

Bonus: They make sponsors shine. Rather than a rushed mention or a dry speech, Jan takes a moment to talk up sponsors in an engaging way that connects with the audience.

Whether it's a corporate conference, nonprofit fundraiser, or awards gala, Jan McInnis proves that hiring a professional emcee adds polish, personality, and just the right amount of punchline.

"You've spent money on location, food, drinks, invitations, so why leave the actual event to chance?" quips McInnis. "Hire a professional Master of Ceremonies to put the finishing touch on a successful event."

For bookings and more information, visit www.TheWorkLady.com