Thursday, March 9, 2023

Five Expert for interview from ExpertClick.com



Seth Eisenberg -- Purpose Built Families







The nonprofit PAIRS Foundation has been an industry leader in evidence-based skills that help couples create better marriages and relationships for more than a quarter century. Through a network of more than 2,000 instructors trained and certified by PAIRS, the organization has touched the lives of hundreds of thousands of people in all stages of life and relationship, helping them restore and enhance love, intimacy and romance



. PAIRS? innovative curricula, ranging from nine to 120-hours, have been widely delivered to Veterans, active-duty military pre and post-deployment, and the general public. The program has been found to be particularly helpful for distressed and highly-distressed couples contemplating divorce. A five-year federally funded study conducted from 2006-2011 found that nine hours of PAIRS training helped more three-quarters of distressed couples save their marriages. The study also found PAIRS effective in reducing symptoms of stress and anxiety.



Building on a unique, proprietary technology that measurably enhances emotional literacy, empathy, communication, and constructive conflict resolution as the foundation for healthy, happy, enduring love relationships has helped PAIRS Foundation establish its reputation as the premier relationship education program and a National Best Practice.



PAIRS has been widely featured in the national media, including cover and feature stories in leading magazines, newspapers and network news broadcasts, ranging from The Today Show to Bill Maher, Christian Broadcasting Network, ABC Evening News and many, many more.



Seth Eisenberg



888-724-7748 X810



seth@pbfamilies.org



Preston Rideout -- Dram Shop Expert







Preston Rideout is a highly sought-after Dram Shop Expert with 25 years of experience and 75 alcohol safety certifications. He is the CEO of Rideout Hospitality and Founder of The Dram Shop Experts. Preston is widely considered the leading nightclub management and bar operations expert in the legal industry. Attorneys across the nation rely upon his comprehensive knowledge of nightlife to provide powerful insight into all aspects of responsible alcohol service, bartender training, bottle service, intoxication identification, industry-standard operations, and nightclub negligence



Suggested questions



Question 1) So you are a "Dram Shop" Expert. If this is about liquor service, why is the term "Dram" Answer: The Dram is the measurement it is named after.,



Question 2) As a consultant and expert witness you have expertise in the laws and best practices of serving. When you help clients in setting up their rules and policies, what are some of the key rules you train on.



Question 3) I see a news release about a recent case where you acted as an expert witness in a case where the service of alcohol to minors caused harm. Which side were you on, and how did the case come out?



Question 4) I read that many states have Dram Shop laws and few don't. Do you think the rules are different in Nevada due to the influence of the casino industry? Question 5) Many of these cases come down to harm caused by drunk drivers who were over served by non-compliant bars. These are big cases, and both sides bring lots of fire power to court. Are you more of a plaintiff or defense witness?



Question 6) There is new legislation called Bentley's Law that could award child support if the parents of young children are hit by a drunk driver. It has already passed in Tennessee. What do you think about this trend?



Here's a link to the news https://www.wkrn.com/news/local-news/tennessee-law-that-makes-drunk-drivers-who-kill-parents-pay-child-support-now-in-effect/#:~:text=(WKRN)%20%E2%80%94%20Drunk%20drivers%20who,kill%20a%20parent%20or%20guardian.



Preston Ridout



662-466-6045



PrestonRideout@DramShopExperts.com



See his ExpertClick press room at;



https://www.expertclick.com/expert/Expert-Witness/Preston-Rideout-Dram-Shop-Expert



Should you shed a tear for an inept American president -- Jimmy Carter -- who turned the world upside down?







While enjoying my Shish Kabob at a luncheon in Beverly Hills sometime in 2009, I asked Sir Eldon Griffiths, "What do you think about President Carter's unexpected visit to the Shah of Iran Christmas 1977?"



Sir Eldon said, "To gain Shah's trust and to lure him out of his country." He then handed me a copy of his book 'Turbulent Iran.' He pointed to the page that read, "Two days after Charismas 1977, one of the 'flying command post' aircraft at the American airbase at Mildenhall in my constituency took off on a special mission on behalf of POTUS, and the secret service acronym used to identify the president of the United States Jimmy Carter was crossing the Atlantic."



See News Release here: http://www.NewsReleaseWire.com/292348



Contact: George H. Hassanzadeh



nezamhaji1959@gmail.com



818) 321-9100



Washington Magic Shows:







David Morey and Savino Recine showcase some of the world's greatest magicians such as Jeff McBride, Eric Henning, Rick Maue, John McLaughlin, and many others. Join us at a legendary venue to bring to life impossible mind reading, mystery, comedy, and magic right in front of your eyes. Honoring a Victorian tradition of stage and parlor, guests participate and see, feel, and themselves empower this special evening.



SHOW DATES:



May 6th



June 24th



July 15th



Location:



Arts Club of Washington



https://www.eventbrite.com/o/david-morey-17352582713



ExpertClick Members $95 for 2 tickets Discount code: Mitchell$



https://www.washingtonmagic.com/



Contact: David Morey



202-223-7945



sales@washingtonmagic.com

SpeakerFest Virtual Summit, The Ultimate Place To Discover Everything You Need To Get Booked On More Stages



The Ultimate Place To Discover Everything You Need To Get Booked On More Stages, Generate More Revenue, And Get New Clients!



40 World Class Speaking and Business-Building Experts Together For Four Days of Practical Advice, Monetization and Elevation for Speakers of All Levels



Get up to speed on stage delivery, enrollment, finding your gigs, getting booked, and building your speaker-drive business from live and virtual platforms



How would you like four days of guidance on building and enhancing your speaking success from 40 world-class experts for the cost of absolutely NOTHING? That's what is on tap for you April 13-16 at SpeakerFest—the virtual super summit for hopeful, emerging and even veteran speakers—leaders looking to flourish and expand using speaking to grow their businesses or ramp up their speaking engagement calendars.



See news release at this link:



https://www.expertclick.com/NRWire/Releasedetails.aspx?id=292049



Contact: Jackie Lapin



818-707-1473



jackie@jackielapin.com



