First-Ever UNESCO Heritage Arts from Malaysia's Kelantan Region to Grace Washington, D.C.

Washington, D.C. – October 12, 2023 – This October marks a significant milestone in cultural diplomacy between Malaysia and the United States. Malaysia's new Ambassador to the US, H.E. Dato' Seri Ambassador Nazri Aziz (pictured above), will introduce Washington, D.C. to the UNESCO-recognised splendours of Kelantan for the first time.

Kelantan, a Malaysian jewel often overshadowed on the international stage, will take center stage through the "Sounds and Soul of the East Coast" Cultural Diplomacy program. This exclusive event will showcase Kelantan's rich tapestry of arts to an esteemed audience comprising diplomats, US Federal Government officials, and travel industry experts. The attendees will be captivated by a vivid panorama of music, shadow puppetry, dance, and traditional healing rituals from Kelantan.

Spanning from October 19th to 30th, 2023, attendees will experience performances and demonstrations, including Kelantan shadow puppetry (Wayang Kulit Kelantan), Main Teri spiritual healing, Tari Inai dance, Silat Jawi martial art, and the musical performance, Dikir Barat. The Mak Yong Theater, recognized by UNESCO's Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity, will be a highlight of this cultural program.

The initiative has been meticulously crafted through collaboration between several notable bodies. These include The Embassy of Malaysia in Washington D.C., the Malaysian Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA), the Malaysian Ministry of Tourism, Arts, and Culture (MOTAC), the Malaysian Ministry of Higher Education (MOHE), the Associates of the American Foreign Service Worldwide (AAFSW), the diplomatic non-profit ASEAN Spouses' Circle, Washington D.C. (ASC), Washington D.C.'s networking organization, and the active Malaysian diaspora in the DMV (D.C., Maryland, and Virginia) region.





Meet the Cultural Maestros: Geng Wak Long



Representing the Kelantanese arts and heritage in Washington D.C. is Geng Wak Long, led by Mr. Kamrulbahri bin Hussin. Geng Wak Long is a Malaysian cultural arts group renowned for its advocacy in promoting and preserving the cultural heritage of Kelantan. This dedicated family arts company, which includes academic experts and Adiguru (Virtuoso Maestro) from institutions like the College of Creative Arts UITM and the National Academy of Arts and Heritage (ASWARA), has played a vital role in increasing understanding and appreciation of Kelantanese arts and culture among local and international communities. (For more information: http://www.kamrulhussin.com.my/ www.gengwaklong.com.my)

The "Sounds and Soul of the East Coast" (pertaining to the east coast of the Malaysian peninsula) marks the inaugural event in a series of thematic cultural diplomacy programs to be hosted during the tenure of H.E. Dato' Seri Ambassador Nazri Aziz as the Malaysian Ambassador to the United States. These programs aim to promote Malaysia's arts and culture as integral to its national identity, highlight Malaysia as a tourism destination, and create momentum leading up to Visit Malaysia Year 2026. Furthermore, these initiatives play a vital role in fostering Malaysian cultural literacy among the diaspora in the US and the global community.

H.E. Dato' Seri Ambassador Nazri Aziz as the Malaysian Ambassador to the United States:



"Culture plays a pivotal role in diplomacy, serving as a bridge that fosters understanding and connection between nations. Customs and traditions are powerful tools that enable us to delve deeper into the essence of different cultures, ultimately leading to a better grasp of their people."

Kamrulbahri bin Hussin: "One of our distinctive offerings is the introduction of 'Main Puteri,' a healing performance deeply rooted in Kelantanese culture. This tradition encompasses dance, chanting, music, trance, and ritual movements designed to address emotional and spiritual afflictions. Central to this practice is the 'tok puteri,' a shamanic figure who serves as both a spirit medium and healer, performing intricate dances in a trance state. On occasion, patients even join the performance, seeking emotional and spiritual release."



PROGRAM: (Updated on Oct 11)



1. 60th Malaysia Day and 90th Armed Forces Day Reception



Date: October 19, 2023



Venue: Tun Hussein Onn Hall, Embassy of Malaysia in Washington D.C.



2. Meridian Pre-Ball Dinner



Date: October 20, 2023



Venue: Rumah Malaysia (Residence)



3. Engage Malaysia Tourism



Date: October 25, 2023



Venue: Rumah Malaysia (Residence)



4. 60th Anniversary Dinner Gala Malaysia – America Cooperation on Education Exchange



MACEE)



Date: October 27, 2023



Venue: Tun Hussein Hall, Embassy of Malaysia in Washington D.C.



5. ASEAN Joint Cultural Programme



Date: October 30, 2023



Venue: U.S. State Department

