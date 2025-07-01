Find the Funny—Fast! Jan McInnis’s Book Helps You Add Humor to Anything

As we head out on vacation, remember that you will have funny things happen to you and you will see funny things. Use that material. Whether you're a professional speaker, business leader, writer—or just the person in charge of sending out the company newsletter—adding a little humor can make your message more engaging, memorable, and fun. That's where veteran keynote speaker and comedian Jan McInnis comes in with her popular book, Finding the Funny Fast: How to Create Humor in All Your Business Communications.

A reminder that this book is still the go-to guide for anyone who wants to add humor to speeches, emails, blogs, presentations, or even those awkward family wedding toasts. With more than two decades of experience making audiences laugh across the country, Jan shares practical, easy-to-use techniques that anyone—even those who don't think they're funny—can use to bring out their humorous side.

Finding the Funny Fast isn't about becoming a stand-up comic; it's about learning to put humor into your communications so that you can reap all of the benefits; from instantly connecting to others, to getting people to want to listen to you and making sure they remember your message. The book breaks down Jan's step-by-step method for generating clean, creative, and clever humor that's appropriate for work and personal use.

"This book is an easy read with quick tips for people who to try their hand at humor, but aren't sure how," says McInnis. "You don't have to be naturally funny. You just need the tools to find the funny. You have a great opportunity with all the vacations coming up, to look for and use humor."

Readers will learn:

How to quickly come up with original humor

Where to look in everyday life for material

How to use humor to enhance—not distract from—their message

The book has received rave reviews from speakers, entrepreneurs, teachers, and corporate professionals looking to punch up their communications without losing credibility.

Finding the Funny Fast is available now at: https://theworklady.com/comedy-writing-book/

For more information, contact Jan at Jan@TheWorkLady.com or Jan's assistant Brenda at Brenda@TheWorkLady.com