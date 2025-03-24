March 24, 2025



For Immediate Release



Contact: Judith Briles



Judith@Briles.com



303-885-2207

Final Week to Nominate Candidates for Authors Hall of Fame Induction

Denver, CO March 23, 2025 – It's the final week to nominate outstanding authors for inclusion to the Colorado Authors Hall of Fame. Decisions will be made by the committee and Board and announced in June. Authors and their words impact millions every day. Nominate yours that have a connection to Colorado by birth, residency at some time, or have used Colorado themes or locations in their books at one time. Up to 12 authors will be nominated for the 2025 Hall of Fame.

All nominations come from the public via the form on the Hall's website. their favorite Colorado Authors for the 2025 Induction. The induction ceremony will be held on September 6 of 2025 at the DoubleTree Hilton-Denver Tech Center in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

Information about the induction, donations, events, board members and future inductees can all

be found at www.ColoradoAuthorsHallofFame.org .

Colorado Hall of famers include living and legacy authors. Literary giants like Stephen King, Avi, Kevin Anderson, Robert Heinlein, Jerry Jenkins, Madeleine Albright, Louis L'Amour, Michael Gear, Kathleen Gear, Philip Yancey, Temple Grandin, Clive Cussler, Philip Yancey, and James Michner have been inducted. Influential authors like Sandra Dallas, Tom Noel, Kris Tualla, Rex Burns, Carol Fenster, Manuel Ramos, Penny Rafferty, Patricia Raybon, Mary Kelly, Patricia Limerick, John Fielder, Jill Tietjen, Helen Thorpe, Margaret Coel, Mary Taylor Young, Justin Matot, and Marilyn VanDerbur have been honored.

The criteria for the nominations for the Hall of Fame are as follows:

The author was born in Colorado, currently live in Colorado, or created one of their published works in Colorado.

They write about Colorado or include a location or event in Colorado as part of their published work.

Made significant and enduring contributions to their fields of work.

Helped open new frontiers for writing styles, ideas, and concepts.

Inspired others by the breadth of their writing and work.

Advanced the status of authors.

The Hall strives to educate the people of Colorado and the country about the stories of the

authors who shaped their works using their personal presence and the environment of our State with courage, leadership, intelligence, compassion, and creativity. It wants to include authors who've made a major impact on others with their words. To make sure their legacies never die.

Press inquiries: Judith Briles, Judith@Briles.com or 303-885-2207.

