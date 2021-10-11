Monday, October 11, 2021

Federal Jobs – Child Safety -- Fax Congress with FaxZero



# # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # #



Contact Experts Direct ….



….or reply with date and time needed and we can arrange.



----Mitch Davis



Find Experts on Thousands of Topics at www.ExpertClick.com



Find events seeking speakers at www.SpeakerLeads.com



# # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # #



US Treasury Is Hiring 5,482 Telecomute Contact Reps Kathryn Troutman - Federal Career Coach(r)







Federal Jobs Expert Kathryn Troutman is alerting all interested applicants to apply for Contact Representative/Collection Representative (English and Bilingual), Department of the Treasury, Internal Revenue Service, before June 24, 2022.



Kathryn's top tips for applying for this job: Since the offer of pay is $35,265 to $55,925, you can negotiate your beginning salary. To do this, write a Superior Qualifications Letter after they offer you the job. If you have Superior Qualifications, you write a list of them in a letter and send it to the Human Resources Specialist. So keep this in mind for later on.



410-744-4324



kt@resume-place.com



http://www.newsreleasewire.com/261992



# # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # #



Debra Holtzman, J.D., M.A. -- Child Safety Expert







Debra Smiley Holtzman, JD, MA, is a nationally acclaimed child safety and health expert, injury prevention educator, product safety advocate, and award-winning parenting author.



Debra served as a Subject Matter Expert for American Red Cross, Advanced Child Care Online-Training Course and Handbook (StayWell Publishing, April, 2014). She also served as a Subject Matter Expert in the development of the most recent version of the American Red Cross Babysitting Basics course (released in April, 2013).



thesafetyexpert@gmail.com



https://www.expertclick.com/510



# # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # #



Patrick Reynolds -- TobaccoFree.org







Patrick Reynolds watched his father, R.J. Reynolds, Jr., and eldest brother, R.J. Reynolds III, die from smoking-caused emphysema. In 1986, Mr. Reynolds became the first tobacco industry figure to speak out publicly against the cigarette companies, when he testified in Congress in favor of an end to all tobacco advertising. Former Surgeon General C. Everett Koop called his testimony "invaluable to our society" and also commented, "Patrick Reynolds is one of the nation's most influential advocates of a smokefree America" Since first taking his stand, he continues to crisscross the nation to speak, and advocate laws and referendums nationally.



310-577-9828



Patrick@TobaccoFree.org



https://www.expertclick.com/19-329



# # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # #



Fax Congress Free with FaxZero







FaxZero makes it easy and free to fax your representatives in the U.S. House or Senate.



"It's important to participate in the political process, and with FaxZero's fax the Senate and fax Congress feature, it only takes a couple of clicks to make your voice heard," said Kevin Savetz, whose free and low-cost faxing service celebrated its 15th anniversary in May. "Elected officials often filter constituents' emails, and phone lines can be busy. Faxing is a great solution."



The FaxZero site includes a guide with tips on reaching out to one's representatives. Once site users decide what to say, they simply click on their legislator's name and the fax number is filled in automatically.



Curious constituents can also see lists of FaxZero's most-faxed representatives in the U.S. House and Senate. This week, Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona and Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia, both Democrats, received the most faxes. Senator Minority Leader Mitch McConnell was the most-faxed Republican.



The ability to instantly fax state governors was added to FaxZero in 2017. Recently, the most-faxed governor has been Gavin Newsom of California.



FaxZero lets users send up to five free faxes per day in the U.S. and Canada, including those sent to legislators. A premium option with more or longer faxes permitted is available for $2.09 per fax. International faxing to more than 180 countries is available, with the price varying based on the nation faxed.



"More than 23 million faxes have been sent via FaxZero," Savetz said. "Many of those were sent to elected officials. I have always strived to make faxing easy, accessible and affordable, so it's very validating to see my service being used in such a productive way."



FaxZero uses a simple, straight-forward interface. Users can include their documents in DOC, PDF, JPG and other formats. The site is mobile-friendly, and faxes typically transmit in less than five minutes. FaxZero has been featured in publications such as U.S. News, Reuters and PC World. Savetz is also the creator of nearly 100 FreePrintable.net sites including FreeFaxCoverSheets.net, which has nearly 500 fax cover sheet designs.



FaxZero.com is part of Savetz Publishing, Inc., a company devoted to creating useful and informative web sites of interest to consumers and small businesses.



707) 400-6360



savetz@gmail.com



http://www.newsreleasewire.com/262187



# # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # #



Nancy Friedman -- Telephone Doctor







Nancy Friedman, helps companies communicate better with their customers and co workers. When Oprah, Fox News, CNN, The Today Show, Good Morning America, CBS This Morning, KMOX, KCMO, WJAR, WCCO, WCBS, and a host of other radio & TV shows around the country need an EXPERT on Customer Service & Communication Skills, they call on Nancy Friedman, The Telephone Doctor. YOU SHOULD TOO! Nancy is internationally recognized as a leading authority of customer service, sales and communication skills. She is the author of 9 best-selling books and the featured spokesperson in the popular Telephone Doctor customer service programs, featured on line at www.serviceskills.com She is a featured speaker at conferences and association conferences and meetings around the country. Check her out on www.nancyfriedman.com Nancy is lively, humorous and always asked back! Pick a topic on customer service, sales or communications and bring Nancy on.



There certainly are times when we don't get a person's name at the start of the call or, of course, even in person.



And most of the world, says, "What was your name again?" Sometimes, they even say "I'm sorry, I didn't get your name."



So then why is that statement so ineffective? Because it simply says: "I wasn't paying any attention." It's nearly worse than asking to take a message and telling the caller, "Wait a minute, I gotta get a pen and paper." The caller is ready . . . you are not. Frustrating to the caller or the customer and it doesn't need to be!



You don't need to be the person who says that. You can use our Telephone Doctor TIP and 'shine.'



Watch the video and see how easy it is to be a bit more proactive and get it right!







314-291-1012



nancy@telephonedoctor.com



https://www.expertclick.com/616



# # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # #



Vicki Rackner MD --- Selling to Doctors



Motown Business Lessons You Can Use Today







I recently saw and highly recommend the documentary Hitsville: The Making of Motown. It addresses the question: How was the legacy of Motown created?



I found myself taking out a notepad, because I wanted to capture Berry Gordy's pearls of wisdom. The business lessons he shared are as relevant today as they were in 1958. ?



Here are 7 ideas that might be helpful as you position yourself for success. 1. It begins with a vision. Gordy knew that he wanted to make a big impact, and his love was music. What is your vision of business success? Are you dreaming big?



2. Hustling helps. As a child, Gordy sold an African-American newspapers. Gordy, thought, "Why not sell it in white neighborhoods?" He did, and he broke sales records. How well do you hustle? Could you get your ideas in front of even more potential buyers that you may be overlooking?



3. Don't fear failure. Gordy said that a big part of his success was a series of events that knocked him down. The big failure right before his Motown success was opening a record store that failed, forcing him to declare bankruptcy. Are you willing to fail? Do you look for failures' lessons?



4. Look around for great ideas. Once Gordy lost his business, he went to work on the Ford assembly line. He liked the idea of breaking a process down into separate parts to create the whole. This is a model he used when he created Hitsville. The activities of writing, producing, movement training and even "charm school" took place in different physical locations. Are you looking outside of your industry for great ideas you can apply in your own business?



5. Seek and mentor talent. How did Gordy meet his lifelong friend and collaborator Smokey Robinson? Smokey and his band were in the audition hallway making a plan after they found out they didn't get the gig. Gordy approached Smokey and told him that he liked his performance. He asked Smokey, "Do you have any other songs?" Smokey happened to have about 100 with him. Gordy saw raw talent and mentored Smokey. Do you mentor others? Do you groom leaders? Who mentors you?



6. Make it POP. Two weeks after Motown released a song Smokey recorded, Smokey got a call at 3 AM from Gordy. Gordy wanted to re-record the song to make it POP. Right then. They went into the studio in the middle of the night and created a huge hit. Are you willing to see how you can make a service or a product sparkle?



7. Competition breeds champions. Gordy set up friendly competition between the writers and musicians. Everyone got better. Even if you are a solopreneur, how can you be just a little better than you were yesterday?



I highly recommend the documentary. Let me know what you think!



425) 451-3777



rackner@targetingdoctors.com



https://www.expertclick.com/11251



# # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # #



The Kevin Eikenberry Group



Lessons from Intermittent Fasting – Remarkable TV

Don't let that title scare you. I am not turning this into a health series and I am not selling any supplements.



A few of months ago, I decided I wanted to get rid of my "COVID 19". Pounds that is. So I studied up on intermittent fasting and then I went to work. And not only did I find that it worked for me, I also found some overall life and leadership lessons that I think might work for you.



Check them out in the video below.







317-387-1424



kevin@kevineikenberry.com



https://www.expertclick.com/2931



# # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # #



Introducing the lifesaving FCS-21 (Fresh Customer Service 2021) vaccination



Michael D. Brown -Fresh Customer Service







More than ever, now is the time to get your business FCS-21 (Fresh Customer Service 2021) vaccinated against an anemic customer and employee experience. This is your surest way of inoculating your business against the set-to-boom competition after the pandemic.



Take the old-school customer experience approach of putting the customer first and employees second, and you risk having dissatisfied buyers and disgruntled employees. Two fatal cancers in their individual rights.



The contemporary socioeconomic dynamics of the post-COVID American 2021 society call for an innovative disruption of your traditional customer experience model. The conventional customer experience machinery corporate America previously rode on is broken – screeching for a structural and ideological overhaul.



How did I know?



Only 1% of customers feel that their expectations of customer service are always met. - RightNow



84% of customers report that their expectations had not been exceeded in their last interaction with customer service. - Harvard Business Review



35% of customers have become angry when talking to customer service - American Express



How costly has been this customer experience malfunction?



$1.6 trillion is lost by companies in the United States due to customers switching due to poor customer service. - Accenture



82% of customers have ceased business with a company because of a poor customer experience. - Zendesk



78% of customers have given up on a transaction because of a negative customer experience. - American Express



How beautiful would it have been if businesses were getting their customer experience right?



Businesses that deliver better customer experiences obtain revenues between 4% and 8% above their market. - Bain & Company



73% of customers fall in love with a brand because of friendly customer service representatives. - RightNow



55% of customers are willing to spend more money with a company that guarantees them a satisfying experience. - ThinkJar



Customers overwhelmingly agreed (83%) that they feel more loyal to brands that respond and resolve their complaints. - Khoros



70% of customers report that technology makes it simple to take their business to a competitor if need be. - Salesforce



This affirms the urgency of adopting the Fresh Customer Service model, which places the employee first and the customer second, effectively empowering the employee to provide a top-class customer experience for your customers. This is a win-win by all dimensions: happy employees and happy customers.



1-800-891-4256



Speak@TheMichaelDbrown.com



https://www.expertclick.com/8650



# # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # #



Carl Peter Klapper -- $1500 Weekly Citizen Stipend







C. P. Klapper is a scion of the Sherman and Delano families who learned algebra before entering school and who, in his tenth year, early read in political economy and has since solved problems of political economy, most notably in the following books:



1. The first (1986) edition of "Popular Capitalism": poverty & crime.



2. The second (2013) edition of "Popular Capitalism": trade & currency.



3. "The Way Out.." (2013): Sovereign debt & fiscal finance.



C. P. Klapper also advocates, explains, and defends a $1500 weekly citizen stipend (#1500DollarWeeklyCitizenStipend) to liberate the people and end the pandemic.



732-207-0098



ProblemSolver@CarlPeterKlapper.org



https://www.expertclick.com/19-5262



# # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # #



David Hamilton Nichols -- Transformational Speaker







David Hamilton Nichols is a transformational speaker, author, impact investor, and producer.



Featured personality, panelist, and keynote speaker at some of the largest spiritual expos and festivals throughout the US, David has appeared at the Conscious Life Expo and the Zen Awakening Festival.



Locally, he has addressed clinicians and laypeople in California as a lecturer at the death and dying symposium All Day Immersion Into Death at La Casa de Maria in Montecito and as a workshop presenter at Community Memorial Hospital in Ventura.



Recently, he was a panelist at the Nobel Peace Center.



A published poet and skillful raconteur, David is currently finishing his book Mastering the Madness: Live Your Best Life, and Create a Better World.



David invests in startup companies that add value to the planet and her people and in renewable energy projects. These include award-winning Norwegian-based CHOOOSE, recognized by Richard Branson, Skoll World Forum attendee Ovanova, and the new climate-conscious, change-accelerating collective NOW. Overall, he is an early-stage investor in almost a dozen companies and has served as a board member and strategic advisor to many of these. David is executive producer on a soon-to-be-released, pop-culture-friendly series about people who are standing for solutions to some of society's largest issues.



He is also co-producing a solutions-oriented documentary on child sex trafficking and slavery.



David lives in California with his three Nigerian dwarf goats Michael, Gabriel, and Raphael.



+1 805 701 4744



david@DavidHamiltonNichols.com



https://www.expertclick.com/19-4909



# # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # #



Forbidden Power's 2nd Trailer Released



Paul Kyriazi - Feature Film Director



Now in it's 3rd year, Forbidden Power gets a 2nd trailer released. While the first trailer in 2018 emphized the large production and action, this new trailer shows more of the story and cast. But stick around till the end of the 90 second trailer, and see part of the 'money shot' that helped win Forbidden Power win it's 38 international first-place awards. The movie is on Amazon.







310-826-0222



paulkyriazi@yahoo.com



https://www.expertclick.com/6405



# # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # #



Jennifer Leake -- Assessment Pros LLC







70% OF YOUR EMPLOYEES COST YOU MONEY!



Employees who have a connection to their work make your company better, and carry that energy and commitment into their personal lives and their community. That's the value of Employee Engagement - and Employee Assessments are invaluable tools to make this happen.



Happy and satisfied employees are not enough. Company picnics and monthly birthday celebrations are not enough. LET'S GET ENGAGED! Together let's change the world and make this your best year ever!



Cell: 540-420-1004



Jennifer@AssessmentPros.com



https://www.expertclick.com/19-2836



# # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # #



Sweeping Biography of Summer Classics Founder and Entrepreneur Examines Love, Life, and Business







Birmingham, Alabama- What does it mean to live a truly substantial life? Can you look at the sum of your successes and failures and say that they were a job well done? A Summer Classic: The Bew White Story explores these questions and more through a biographical examination of the life of William Bew White III, the founder of Summer Classics, a premier manufacturer of "modern outdoor furniture crafted for a lifetime of livable luxury."



The biography, written by Christopher Taunton, delivers a detailed examination of Bew's childhood, college years, early professional life, and the successes and failures that got him to where he is today.



At just 28 years old, Bew left his job at his family-owned business, Avondale Mills, and started a sales representative company in 1978 called Vista Corporation, specializing in selling outdoor furniture. In 1987, Bew started multiple companies in an effort to expand from selling on the road to building a national brand. One of those companies was Summer Classics, which was created around Bew's thought of designing and manufacturing products that he would want for his own backyard. With a business model based on creating products that were consumer driven, would stand the test of time, and would not go out of style, Summer Classics officially took off in 1987.



"Starting a business can be very challenging," says Bew, "but perseverance and support from others can help you succeed."



Integral to his life is his enduring relationship with his wife Wendy. She has truly been his rock, encouraging him in his endeavors and keeping his spiritual life alive. Taunton does an excellent job of illustrating this romance for the ages.



In October of 2013, Bew, at the pinnacle of his career and success, found himself in the emergency room, fighting for his life. It was that moment when he thought his life would end that led him to want to share his story with the world.



"It was like a signal went off in my head that my story needed to be told," says Bew. "I want to help others understand that what they do now matters and that though it takes hard work and perseverance to achieve the goals you set out to achieve, it's not impossible."



A Summer Classic delves into not just Bew's personal life, but also into the decisions he made to grow his business. The book walks the reader through some of the biggest events of the late 20th and early 21st centuries, including 9/11 and how Summer Classics managed to weather the recession of 2008.



Ultimately a tale of love, life, and business, A Summer Classic: The Bew White Story is truly a modern-day version of the classic movie It's a Wonderful Life.



________________________________________ "A Summer Classic becomes an inspiring 'classic' of how to climb the ladder to success, with all the important aspects of that assent related in the life of Bew White. Very highly recommended." —Grady Harp, Amazon Top 100 Hall of Fame Reviewer, 5-Stars



"This book will both inspire you and inform you of the many challenges faced by one man and how he went about overcoming these obstacles on his road to success. It's essential reading for any aspiring entrepreneur." —John Kelly, Detroit Free Press, 5-Stars



________________________________________ About Bew White: Bew White III, is Chairman of the Board of Gabriella White and it's brands, Summer Classics, Gabby and Wendy Jane. He graduated from Auburn University in 1972 with a degree in textile engineering. The phrase "outdoor living" had hardly been coined, as outdoor furniture was simply known as a table and chairs you would find on a basic patio deck



At just 28 years old, Mr. White left his job at his family-owned business, Avondale Mills, and started a sales representative company in 1978 called Vista Corporation, specializing in selling outdoor furniture. In 1987, Bew started multiple companies in an effort to expand from selling on the road to building a national brand. One of those companies was Summer Classics, which was created around Bew's thought of designing and manufacturing products that he would want for his own backyard. With a business model based on creating products that were consumer driven, would stand the test of time, and would not go out of style, Summer Classics officially took off in 1987.



Born in 1950 in Birmingham, Alabama to William Bew White II and Gabriella Corner White, Bew is the great-grandson of Braxton Bragg Corner, governor and then senator for Alabama, as well as the founder of the Alabama-based Fortune 500 textile company Avondale Mills.



In 2013 he was named Entrepreneur of the Year by the Society of International Business Fellows and in 2021 Bew White received a Lifetime Achievement Award from the International Causal Furnishings Association. He is also the subject of the well-received biography A Summer Classic: The Bew White Story by Christopher Taunton.



The father of three wonderful children, Bew currently lives in Birmingham, Alabama with the love of his life, his wife, Wendy.



Media Contact: For a review copy of A Summer Classic: The Bew White Story or to arrange an interview with Bew White, contact Scott Lorenz of Westwind Communications Book Marketing at scottlorenz@westwindcos.com or by phone at 734-667-2090. Reach Lorenz on twitter @abookpublicist



# # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # #



lick to www.NewsReleaseWire.com to open and read all releases or click on release of interest.



*Developer, Lawyer Bob Elliott Dies at 80 http://www.NewsReleaseWire.com/262231



*Are You Ready for Year-End http://www.NewsReleaseWire.com/262230



*Toyota's 2022 Corolla Cross is a potent little SUV http://www.NewsReleaseWire.com/262229



*Membrane Separation Technology Market To Reach USD43.63 billion by 2027, At Growth Rate of 9.2%: StratisticsMRC http://www.NewsReleaseWire.com/262228



*California Mandates Gender Neutral Toy Departments. Here's What I Think. http://www.NewsReleaseWire.com/262226



*He has Overcome http://www.NewsReleaseWire.com/262224



*[PODCAST] Google for Jobs Unleashed | It's Game On for Easy-Apply http://www.NewsReleaseWire.com/262223



*Nonprofit Launches to Provide Women with Training and Resources for Self-Defense http://www.NewsReleaseWire.com/262222



*Online Tool Will Help Consumers Compare Medicare Prescription Drug Plans http://www.NewsReleaseWire.com/262220



*Multiple VCs Back Strip Finance in $1.5M to Build NFT Collateralization Platform http://www.NewsReleaseWire.com/262219



*Facebook Outage Forces Advertisers to Consider Other Platforms http://www.NewsReleaseWire.com/262216



*Why One Behavior Predicts How You Will Behave in Other Situations http://www.NewsReleaseWire.com/262211



Talk Radio News



http://www.NewsReleaseWire.com/262210



*The Extinction of Privacy http://www.NewsReleaseWire.com/262207



*How Important is Confidence? http://www.NewsReleaseWire.com/262204



*Mordecai Richler on Conspiracy Theorists... http://www.NewsReleaseWire.com/262203



*YouTube Cards: What They Are and How to Best Leverage Them http://www.NewsReleaseWire.com/262201



*American Express Adds Subscription-Based Benefits for U.S. Platinum Cardholders http://www.NewsReleaseWire.com/262200



*502 – Easy way to get higher search rankings: Tom talks Title Tags http://www.NewsReleaseWire.com/262199



*Warschawski Celebrates $6 million HQ Renovation http://www.NewsReleaseWire.com/262196



*3 Easy Ways Communicators can Support DE&I Progress http://www.NewsReleaseWire.com/262197



*Subscription Stocks – Winners ?? or Losers ??? http://www.NewsReleaseWire.com/262198



*Monday Motivator: Are You Remarkable? http://www.NewsReleaseWire.com/262194



*Fax Congress Free with FaxZero http://www.NewsReleaseWire.com/262187