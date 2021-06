From: Frank King -- Your TED Talk Coach Eugene , OR Thursday, June 17, 2021

As an ADHD child with dyslexia, Tom Stern felt unable to live up to the great expectations set by his very successful grandfather and father; as a result, he suffered from extreme anxiety. Over time, he developed a methodology that increased his confidence and enabled him to achieve success in the entertainment industry, later founding an executive search firm that has sustained excellence for more than a quarter century. It is Tom's goal to help others achieve success in sales and realize their dreams by overcoming their fears as well.



Fear Less, Sell More uses a fictional story, humor, and a conversational approach to making friends with fear. Drawing from Tom's circuitous career, he shares his unique insights into the psychology behind selling that can bolster the success of any sales professional.