Factors To Consider When Choosing A Second In Command

Thursday, December 12, 2024

Commentary by Edward Segal, a leadership and crisis management expert, and author of Crisis Ahead: 101 Ways to Prepare for and Bounce Back from Disasters, Scandals, and Other Emergencies.

What business leaders look for in a second in command can depend on personal and professional preferences, chemistry, and their experience in the company's industry or profession. However, there are other factors that executives could include in the selection equation.

Alignment

"First and foremost, ensure the candidate aligns with the organization's mission and values. This alignment is crucial as it sets the tone for consistent decision-making and helps maintain a cohesive culture. When your number two shares the core values and vision of the organization, it not only strengthens the internal team dynamic but also reinforces the organization's identity externally," Malika Begin, an adjunct professor at Pepperdine University and business consultant, counseled in an email.

The right alignment can pay off in other beneficial ways.

"This shared commitment to the mission makes it possible to navigate challenges, manage resilience during change, and drive the organization toward long-term goals, instead of getting distracted by all the 'shiny objects' one may chase when not completely focused on shared goals," she noted.

'A Blend'

"You need to observe a blend of trustworthiness, credibility, adaptability, and grit. You want to be able to trust them and their ability to stand, speak, and act on your behalf when you aren't present. If something were to happen to you today, they would be the ones who could step in tomorrow," Emily Walton, a leadership development coach and a former hiring manager in the tech industry, cautioned via email.

Track Record

When choosing a number two, evaluating their past performance can yield important clues about how well they might perform in the future.

"A consistent track record goes a long way in determining who your second in command should be. Do they follow through? Do they get the big picture? Do they have their priorities right? When you see someone who reminds you of you, but better, pour into them. They are your second in command in the making," Walton commented.

"Look for someone with a history of delivering results and demonstrating leadership potential. Their past performance can be a reliable indicator of their ability to handle increased responsibilities," Smita Das Jain, an executive coach, advised via email.

'Look Beyond Conventional Evaluations'

"When choosing a second in command, it's important to look beyond conventional evaluations of qualifications and experience," Adam Garcia, a leadership adviser and founder of The Stock Dork, recommended in an email.

Getting too much into the weeds about a candidate's qualifications could cause executives to overlook other important factors that can yield critical insights about an individual.

"Emotional intelligence, cultural fit, cognitive diversity, trust, and practical compatibility may offer more holistic insights that would truly amplify your leadership. A well-chosen second-in-command doesn't just support you but lifts up the entire organization towards its goals," Garcia pointed out.

'Mitigating Weaknesses'

A second in command does necessarily need to be an exact copy of the CEO.

"Leaders should choose a second in command who complements their strengths and mitigates their weaknesses. This ensures a balanced leadership team capable of handling diverse challenges effectively," Jain pointed out.

Having someone who is too eager to please and agrees with everything a CEO says or does may not be the best choice.

"Look for a strategic thinker who can challenge you constructively and drive the organization forward. Integrity, loyalty, and the ability to inspire and lead teams are non-negotiable qualities. Ultimately, your second in command should be someone who can seamlessly step into your role if needed, ensuring continuity and stability," Steve Taplin, CEO of Sonatafy Technology, observed in an email.

