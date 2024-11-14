Eye Glasses That Can Let The Blind See

Dear Mike,
We're excited to share that starting today, November 13, 2024, Be My Eyes on Ray-Ban Meta Glasses will be rolling out in your region. The roll-out will take a few days, so if you don't see the update immediately, rest assured it will be available to all users shortly!
Connect with Volunteers, Hands-Free
With the new integration, Be My Eyes users can now call a sighted volunteer using just their voice. Simply say, "Hey Meta, Be My Eyes," and you'll be connected to one of our 8.1 million global volunteers. The volunteer will view your surroundings through the camera on the glasses and be able answer your questions and provide real-time descriptions through the open-ear speakers, whether it's identifying items on a shelf, navigating busy public spaces, or following a recipe—all while your hands remain free.
Getting Started is Quick and Easy
If you already own Ray-Ban Meta Glasses, we suggest you check that they are updated to the latest software release in order to access Be My Eyes. Need help setting up? We've prepared a comprehensive setup guide, including an audio walk-through, so you can get the most out of this hands-free experience. Just visit our Help Center
for a step-by-step guide to configuring the glasses, or our dedicated product page for additional information about Be My Eyes and Ray-Ban Meta Glasses
.
Don't Have Ray-Ban Meta glasses yet?
Experience the future of accessibility by purchasing Ray-Ban Meta Glasses at select retail stores or online through the Ray-Ban official store
.
We're thrilled to bring this new level of accessibility to our community and really look forward to your feedback as we continue to innovate together with Meta.
Warm regards,
The Be My Eyes Team