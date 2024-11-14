Speaker
yearbook Logo
Home > NewsRelease > Eye Glasses That Can Let The Blind See
Text
Eye Glasses That Can Let The Blind See
From:
Michael J. Herman -- Mr. Motivation -- The World's Biggest Motivational Force Michael J. Herman -- Mr. Motivation -- The World's Biggest Motivational Force
Granada Hills, CA
Thursday, November 14, 2024

 
Image showing woman wearing the Ray-Ban Meta Glasses

 

Dear Mike,

We're excited to share that starting today, November 13, 2024, Be My Eyes on Ray-Ban Meta Glasses will be rolling out in your region. The roll-out will take a few days, so if you don't see the update immediately, rest assured it will be available to all users shortly!

Connect with Volunteers, Hands-Free

With the new integration, Be My Eyes users can now call a sighted volunteer using just their voice. Simply say, "Hey Meta, Be My Eyes," and you'll be connected to one of our 8.1 million global volunteers. The volunteer will view your surroundings through the camera on the glasses and be able answer your questions and provide real-time descriptions through the open-ear speakers, whether it's identifying items on a shelf, navigating busy public spaces, or following a recipe—all while your hands remain free.

Getting Started is Quick and Easy

If you already own Ray-Ban Meta Glasses, we suggest you check that they are updated to the latest software release in order to access Be My Eyes. Need help setting up? We've prepared a comprehensive setup guide, including an audio walk-through, so you can get the most out of this hands-free experience. Just visit our Help Center for a step-by-step guide to configuring the glasses, or our dedicated product page for additional information about Be My Eyes and Ray-Ban Meta Glasses.

Don't Have Ray-Ban Meta glasses yet?

Experience the future of accessibility by purchasing Ray-Ban Meta Glasses at select retail stores or online through the Ray-Ban official store.

We're thrilled to bring this new level of accessibility to our community and really look forward to your feedback as we continue to innovate together with Meta.

Warm regards,

The Be My Eyes Team

Keep in touch, find us on:

Find us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Follow us on YouTube Follow us on Instagram Follow us on TikTok

Questions or concerns? Try our FAQ or contact our support team. If you'd rather not get these updates anymore, please unsubscribe here.

Our address: Be My Eyes, 1111B S Governors Ave, STE 21691, Dover, DE 19904 ????

"Small acts of kindness with global impact."

Be My Eyes

Please let me know if and how I can be of value.
 
Michael J. Herman, Speaker-Writer-Author-Critic-At-Large
(818) -894-4610  |  M: (818) 441-9288
Pickup Short URL to Share
News Media Interview Contact
Name: Michael J. Herman
Title: President, CEO
Group: The Motivational Minute Publishing Company
Dateline: Granada Hills, CA United States
Direct Phone: 818-894-4610
Main Phone: 818-894-4610
Cell Phone: 818-441-9288
Jump To Michael J. Herman -- Mr. Motivation -- The World's Biggest Motivational Force Jump To Michael J. Herman -- Mr. Motivation -- The World's Biggest Motivational Force
Contact Click to Contact