Experts for Interview from ExpertClick.com

Maryland Author Kathryn Brown Ramsperger Receives Book of the Year Award







Ramsperger says she's elated she's found her book's home and was happily surprised to have won annual reader recognition. "Kathy Murphy's is a tough list to get on," she says. "My book started out a sleeper, but it's wide awake now.



"I wrote my first (unpublished) novel at 21 and kept writing them. But I wasn't going to let this one go unpublished. It's a book about a man and a woman in love, whose love wasn't (and often still isn't) approved of. I'd known so many people who had been there, including me. As a journalist, I'd also witnessed countless people separated by war, family honor, fear of shame, of societal judgment. Much of this novel reflects my life, my loves, or stories shared with me as I traveled.



Ramsperger wanted her novel to start a conversation about race, country, and culture. "I wanted it to heal some misunderstandings, and I'm pleased it has already. Writing a book about love during wartime was my best way to express the truth about unconditional love. I believe that love is what conquers all, not war," explains Ramsperger, who wrote and published for the International Red Cross for over two decades.



To contact the author:



kathyramsperger@gmail.com



https://kathrynbrownramsperger.com



301-503-5150



See full news release here:



https://www.expertclick.com/NRWire/Releasedetails.aspx?id=290983



# # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # #



Women Business Collaborative (WBC) Announces Appointment of CEO: Gwen K. Young







Edie Fraser -- Women Business Collaborative



WASHINGTON, DC (Feb 2, 2023) – The Board of Directors of Women Business Collaborative (WBC) announces their unanimous selection of current Chief Operating Officer Gwen K. Young to serve as the organization's next Chief Executive Officer. Young succeeds Edie Fraser who will transition to Chair of the Board and will remain active in WBC. Both will assume their new roles on March 13, 2023, at the annual board meeting.



Founded in 2019, Women Business Collaborative (WBC) has quickly grown into the unprecedented alliance of over 80+ women's business organizations and hundreds of business leaders committed to achieving equal position, pay, and power for all women and business. Through collaboration, advocacy, action, and accountability, WBC mobilizes thousands of diverse professional women and men, business organizations, and public and private companies to accelerate change.



"I am extremely humbled and deeply honored that the Board has placed their trust in me to serve as the next CEO of WBC," said Young. "I am forever grateful to Edie Fraser, who has served as CEO since WBC inception, for her leadership, guidance, and particularly her partnership over the last two years and am grateful for our continued work together as she transitions into her new role as Chair of the Board." Gwen K. Young has served as Chief Operating Officer of WBC since 2020.



"It's been a great honor to lead WBC these last four years and continue to support WBC growth," said WBC CEO Edie Fraser. "Congratulations to Gwen who has been a real partner in leadership. Thanks to the support of our stakeholders as we established WBC as a non-profit with a compelling mission and to all who have contributed and will continue to build WBC's growth. I will forever be grateful to the entire WBC family for their trust and support, and I look forward to continued work with Gwen as I serve as Chair of the Board and we continue to grow WBC."



Gwen Young is an attorney and a leader in international aid and women's advocacy. She has served as Managing Director at the Global Emergency Response Coalition, an alliance comprised of eight of the largest U.S. international aid organizations, as Director of the Global Women's Leadership Initiative at The Wilson Center, and as a Visiting Scholar for Gender Equity in International Affairs Initiative at George Washington University's Elliott School of International Affairs. She has served as the Senegal Country Director for Africare and has held management positions with the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Medecins Sans Frontiere RE International, Labat-Anderson/USAID, American Refugee Committee, and International Rescue Committee. After earning her BA degree in Government/International Relations from Smith College, she earned her JD from the University of California – Davis and a Master of Public Policy from Harvard University's John F. Kennedy School of Government.



Edie Fraser has been a trailblazer, entrepreneur and diversity advocate for four decades. She has served on the boards and advisory boards of more than 20 women business organizations through the years. She founded Diversity Best Practices 20 years ago, built STEMconnector/Million Women Mentors(MWM) with the support of Diversified Search Group(DSG) where she spent 12 years. Edie built three entrepreneur businesses, has won 72 major awards for women and diversity leadership, and written five major books. Edie was a Founding member of C200 and serves on its board and on the Enterprising Women Foundation Advisory Board.



For more information, interviews, press packet (photos), please contact Jan Du Plain at news@wbcollaborative.org or 202-486-7004 or visit wbcollaborative.org.



About the Women Business Collaborative (WBC)



The Women Business Collaborative (WBC) is an unprecedented alliance of more than 78 women's business organizations and hundreds of business leaders building a movement to achieve equal position, pay, and power for all women in business. Through collaboration, advocacy, action, and accountability, we mobilize thousands of diverse professional women and men, business organizations, public and private companies to accelerate change. For more information on the Women Business Collaborative visit wbcollaborative.org



# # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # #



Vonda Pelto, Ph.D., Feminist Hero, Broke Barriers Working with Serial Killers at LA Men's Central Jail, 1980-83











Los Angeles, CA—Within the realm of women's march to gaining equality in the workplace, there are many unsung heroes who held down the grass and cleared a path for those to follow. One of them is Vonda Pelto, Ph.D., a Clinical Psychologist who, in August 1980, entered the hall of mirrors world of serial killers at Los Angeles Men's Central Jail. One of largest and most dangerous jails in the world, housing over 5,000 inmates, her position was created after the suicide of Vernon Butts, one of the notorious Freeway Killers. She arrived a naïve girl from a small desert town and left, three years later, a wiser, hardened women whose views of humanity were changed dramatically, and not for the better.



Her job was not to counsel these unrepentant reprobates, but just to chat them up and provide an emotional sounding board to keep them safe until they were convicted and sent to prison. Highly embarrassed when Butts killed himself, the LA County Sheriff's and Mental Department didn't wish to leave anything to chance. With an office adjacent to vicious killers like Hillside Stranglers Kenneth Bianchi and Angela Buono, the main Freeway Killer Bill Bonin or Sunset Strip Slayer Douglas Clark, her daily interactions with such characters proved a tonic which altered Pelto's mind, body and soul in dark and drastic ways.



Vonda should be celebrated as a feminist trailblazer in a realm which few women have entered, even today but especially in the early 1980s. She could have elected to turn down the job but, as a freshly minted Ph.D. with no license to practice, she needed the work to support the family and so Vonda braved the fire. Carrying the burden of hearing horrible stories, from men who enjoyed sharing gory details, resulted in nightmares, alcohol abuse and a certain zest for life which was sometimes risky and destructive.



She survived and chronicled her story in Without Remorse: The Story of the Women Who Kept Los Angeles' Serial Killers Alive, a book which took twenty years to complete. Every time Pelto began writing, the nightmares returned with a vengeance, forcing her to keep postponing till they stopped.



Her second book, Without Redemption: Creation & Deeds of Freeway Killer Bill Bonin, His Five Accomplices & How One Who Escaped Justice, was written with Michael B. Butler and is one of the most detailed serial killer historical biographies ever written.



Using official investigative documents, and Bonin's jailhouse diaries and written confessions, the authors were able solve two 40-year-old murder mysteries and identity how one day, during the murder spree, changed everything to follow. Unlocking why March 24, 1980 is so important in the Bill Bonin story was a tedious aspect of the complicated task to create an amazingly detailed serial killer historical biography. The events chronicled in a flow chart can be seen at http://bit.ly/3ZDDKPG, it constitutes a road map of a story with an infinite number of twists and turns, what ifs and "can you believe that really happened?"



One startling and tragic fact they uncovered: During the ten-month murder spree Bonin was arrested and in custody THREE TIMES, then let go on legal technicalities and bureaucratic missteps which cost many lives.



Media Contact: For interviews or to request review copies contact Flotsam PR at 319-504-3788 or flotsampr@pm.me



See full news release here:



https://www.expertclick.com/NRWire/Releasedetails.aspx?id=290887



# # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # #



Marla Gale – Psychotherapist







During her over three decades as a psychotherapist Marla Gale has specialized in family, couple, individual and group therapy, supervision and training, management training and consulting. As an Associate Clinical Professor at Barry University and Supervisor of Professional Staff for a Family Service Agency, Mrs. Gale's job was to train students to become clinicians and to train and provide continuing education to her colleagues. Working in a Family service Agency exposed her to an enormous variety of problems and issues.



Thoughts for the Day



"I am an old man and in my life I have known many problems. Most of which never happened" - Mark Twain



"Twenty years from now you will be more disappointed by the things that you didn't do than by the ones you did do. So throw off the bowlines. Sail away from the safe harbor. Catch the trade winds in your sails. Explore. Dream. Discover" – Mark Twain



Marla Gale



Delray Beach, FL



United States



Contact Phone: 561-716-0888



marla.gale@yahoo.com



See her press room at: https://www.expertclick.com/19-5299



# # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # #



David Hamilton Nichols -- Transformational Speaker







David Hamilton Nichols is a transformational speaker, author, impact investor, and producer.



Featured personality, panelist, and keynote speaker at some of the largest spiritual expos and festivals throughout the US, David has appeared at the Conscious Life Expo and the Zen Awakening Festival.



Locally, he has addressed clinicians and laypeople in California as a lecturer at the death and dying symposium All Day Immersion Into Death at La Casa de Maria in Montecito and as a workshop presenter at Community Memorial Hospital in Ventura.



Recently, he was a panelist at the Nobel Peace Center.



A published poet and skillful raconteur, David is currently finishing his book Mastering the Madness: Live Your Best Life, and Create a Better World.



David invests in startup companies that add value to the planet and her people and in renewable energy projects. These include award-winning Norwegian-based CHOOOSE, recognized by Richard Branson, Skoll World Forum attendee Ovanova, and the new climate-conscious, change-accelerating collective NOW. Overall, he is an early-stage investor in almost a dozen companies and has served as a board member and strategic advisor to many of these. David is executive producer on a soon-to-be-released, pop-culture-friendly series about people who are standing for solutions to some of society's largest issues.



He is also co-producing a solutions-oriented documentary on child sex trafficking and slavery.



David lives in California with his three Nigerian dwarf goats Michael, Gabriel, and Raphael.



David Hamilton Nichols



Ventura, CA



United States



Contact Phone: +1 805 701 4744



david@DavidHamiltonNichols.com



See his press room at: https://www.expertclick.com/19-4909



# # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # #



