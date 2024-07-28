Experts and Interview Questions --From The Yearbook of Experts.

Sunday, July 28, 2024

Experts and Interview Questions --From Yearbook of Experts.



Gary Zuercher



-- 'The Glow of Paris - The Bridges of Paris at Night'



Gary Zuercher spent five years photographing the bridges of Paris at night and another year in historical research for his book. The Glow of Paris: The Bridges of Paris at Night is an eclectic collection of extraordinary gelatin-silver photographic prints of the 35 bridges of Paris - nighttime images that are breathtaking. Accompanied by a fascinating historical portrayal, the book presents a unique and aesthetic vision of Paris because no one else has ever photographed and written about the bridges that cross the Seine in this way.



Three Questions to ask Mr. Zuecher:



Gary, what inspired you to embark on this extensive project of photographing the bridges of Paris at night?



Can you share some insights or surprising historical facts you discovered during your year of research for this book?



What makes your nighttime gelatin-silver photographic prints of the Paris bridges unique, and how do they contribute to the overall aesthetic and historical vision of the city?



Media contact: Scott Lorenz



scottlorenz@westwindcos.com



734-667-2090



Visit Press Room: https://www.expertclick.com/12799



Gloria Starr -- Executive Presence, Etiquette, Manners, Image



For more than thirty years, Lady Gloria Starr has been an indispensable resource in helping people dramatically increase their executive presence, master business and social etiquette, maximize their communication skills and improve their levels of performance.



Starr has worked in more than 60 countries world-wide and has coached and trained people 125 nationalities. Her experience, insight and vision make her a highly sought after resource in today's global marketplace.



The United States government has recognized Ms. Starr as a consultant of extraordinary talent, ranking in the top 2% of consultants world-wide.



Gloria Starr Transformational Coach and Trainer, Leadership, Executive Presence, Business Etiquette, Communications



Author of 12 books



Master NLP Practitioner, DiSC Communication,



Private Counsel to Royalty in the Middle and Far East



Etiquette Advisor to Foreign Dignitaries and Diplomats



Recipient of the Communication Guru Award of Excellence



Rated Excellent by the Society for the Advancement of Consulting



Building Bridges Between People, Customs, Cultures and Countries



Established 1983



Three Questions;



Lady Gloria, what initially motivated you to dedicate your career to helping individuals enhance their executive presence and master business and social etiquette?



Having worked with people from over 125 nationalities and in more than 60 countries, can you share a particularly memorable experience or success story from your extensive global coaching and training career?



As a recognized consultant of extraordinary talent and a private counsel to royalty and diplomats, what key advice would you give to individuals looking to improve their communication skills and etiquette in a multicultural environment?



Contact: expert@gloriastarr.com Phone : 949-209-8802 Cell/Test : 561-310-3414



Visit Press Room: https://www.expertclick.com/6504



Gail Rubin, The Doyenne of Death, Funeral Expert



Gail Rubin, CT, The Doyenne of Death®, is a pioneering death educator, speaker, author, Before I Die Festival pioneer and Certified Funeral Celebrant. She works with organizations that want to connect with baby boomers concerned about end-of-life issues. She starts pre-need funeral planning conversations with humor, film clips and outside the box activities.



She is the author of the books A GOOD GOODBYE: Funeral Planning for Those Who Don't Plan to Die, KICKING THE BUCKET LIST: 100 Downsizing and Organizing Things to Do Before You Die, and HAIL AND FAREWELL: Cremation Ceremonies, Templates and Tips. She also writes The Family Plot Blog at AGoodGoodbye.com and contributes articles to funeral trade magazines.



Planning ahead helps families reduce stress at a time of grief, minimize conflict, save money and create a meaningful, memorable 'good goodbye.' Her motto is 'Talking about sex won't make you pregnant, and talking about funerals won't make you dead.'



Ms. Rubin earned the designation Certified in Thanatology: Death, Dying and Bereavement (CT) from the national Association for Death Education and Counseling®. The CT credential demonstrates her expertise and involvement in the field of death, dying and bereavement.



Albuquerque Business First named her one of their 2019 Women of Influence.



Three Questions:



Gail, as the Doyenne of Death®, you approach the topic of end-of-life planning with humor and unique activities. Can you share how you use humor and film clips to start these important conversations?



Your books cover various aspects of end-of-life planning, from funeral planning to downsizing and organizing. What inspired you to write these books, and how do they help individuals and families prepare for the inevitable?



You've been recognized for your expertise in thanatology and were named one of Albuquerque Business First's Women of Influence in 2019. How has your work in death education and funeral planning influenced your life and the lives of those you work with?



Contact: Gail@agoodgoodbye.com Phone : 505-265-7215 Cell : 505-363-7514



Visit Press Roon: https://www.expertclick.com/12399



Fred DiUlus, PhD -- Global Academy Online



It's been two plus decades since Founder, Dr. Fred DiUlus, established GLOBAL ACADEMY NETWORK. The NETWORK was launched as part of Dr. DiUlus' doctoral research project at the Union Institute & University in the 90's which saw its first creation, the Center for Ethics & Free Enterprise (CEFE) emerge from the project introducing the first national online program certifications in Applied Ethics and Entrepreneurship. The Landmark programs were followed by what is now known as the Flagship of the Global Academy Network inaugurated in 2000. It is known today as GLOBAL ACADEMY ONLINE, the public image of the Network. As a pioneer online international 'University Builder' of schools colleges and universities, the Flagship was followed by 11 other institutions, all located and managed under the Global Academy Network Umbrella.



Three Questions:



Dr. DiUlus, can you tell us about the initial vision and goals behind the establishment of the GLOBAL ACADEMY NETWORK, and how it has evolved over the past two decades?



The Center for Ethics & Free Enterprise (CEFE) introduced the first national online program certifications in Applied Ethics and Entrepreneurship. What impact do you believe these programs have had on the fields of ethics and entrepreneurship education?



As a pioneer in building online international universities, you've expanded the Global Academy Network to include 11 institutions. What are some of the key challenges and successes you've encountered in developing and managing these institutions?



Visit Press Room: https://www.expertclick.com/19-4620



Contact: info@upmarketing.com (321)525 5090



Joyce L. Gioia, CMC, CSP - Business Futurist, Workforce/Workplace



Named USA TODAY's First Road Warrior of the Year for her insights and responsiveness



Upbeat about the years ahead, with realistic focus on Employee Turnover, Labor Shortages, Corporation of the Future, and similar current issues. Practicing Certified Management Consultant who can demystify the complicated issues.



Author of the new book Experience Rules: How Positive Experiences Will Drive profit into the Future, Gioia understands and can communicate the value of delivering positive experiences to the people who are important to you. Positive experiences drive engagement and engagement drives profit. (Indie Books, 2019)



Co-author of popular books on management and the near-term future, including Impending Crisis: Too Many Jobs, Too Few People (Business Best Seller), Keeping Good People, Lean & Meaningful, How to Become an Employer of Choice, How to Choose Your Next Employer, Workforce Stability. Described as Visionary.



The Herman Group



Helping people envision and invent their preferred workplace



Three Questions:



"You've been named USA TODAY's First Road Warrior of the Year for your insights and responsiveness. In your view, what are the most significant trends shaping the future of work, and how can companies effectively navigate the ongoing war for talent?"



"Your new book, Experience Rules: How Positive Experiences Will Drive Profit into the Future, emphasizes the importance of delivering positive experiences to employees. Can you elaborate on how creating positive experiences can enhance employee retention and drive profitability for businesses?"



"As a Certified Management Consultant and co-author of several popular books on management, you have a unique perspective on emerging leadership styles. What leadership qualities will be essential for the corporation of the future, especially in addressing issues like employee turnover and labor shortages?"



info@hermangroup.com Cell: 336-210-3548



Visit Press Room: https://www.expertclick.com/19-415



Mercy Steenwyk ForensisGroup, The Expert of Experts®, is a leader in providing experts, consultants, and witnesses for legal, insurance and other complex controversies and litigious problems.



Three Questions:

"ForensisGroup has been recognized for its integrity and success in uncovering the truth in complex legal and insurance cases. Can you share some insights into how your firm selects and evaluates the experts and consultants you work with to ensure the highest standards?"

"With over 3,000 experts across various fields and a track record of serving over 20,000 clients, how does ForensisGroup stay current with the ever-evolving demands and complexities of legal and insurance controversies?"

"As a Top 100 Women-Owned and Minority-owned business, ForensisGroup is committed to social responsibility. How do you balance this commitment with your goal of providing the best expert services, and what initiatives have you implemented to support local and global communities?"





Contact: Kathleen McEntee kmcentee@kmcenteeassoc.com 312-501-1950



View Press Room at: https://www.expertclick.com/19-5358



Nancy Boyd -- Bright Wings Inc.



Bright Wings, Inc. offers programs that foster healthy personal growth and self development, profitable enterprises, and satisfying lives. Nancy Boyd, its founder, is a Soul Mechanic for people who want to create the kind of world no one needs to recover from. "What Is Your Soul Type?" Find out and get a composite report that reveals your opportunities and coping styles at https://brightwings.com Join the Soul Path Academy for Soul Mastery in Conscious Evolution, and learn how to recover from trauma with Healing The Wanting -- Making the Shift From Grasping to Gratitude. Discover the most powerful force in the Universe at www.brightwings.com, get free books on healing, empowerment, and subscribe to our YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/@TheBrightWingsTransformationalShow, and follow us at https://soulmasterydispatch.substack.com



Three Questions:



"Nancy, as a Soul Mechanic, you help individuals create a world no one needs to recover from. Can you explain what this means and how your programs at Bright Wings, Inc. facilitate such profound personal growth and self-development?"



"Bright Wings, Inc. offers tools like the Soul Type composite report and the Soul Path Academy for Soul Mastery. How do these resources help individuals understand their opportunities and coping styles, and how do they contribute to conscious evolution?"



"Your program, Healing The Wanting -- Making the Shift From Grasping to Gratitude, focuses on trauma recovery. Can you share some insights into how this approach works and the impact it has on individuals seeking to transform their lives?"



Contact: 800-914-2975 nancy@brightwings.com



Jump to Press Room : https://www.expertclick.com/19-4304



