Tuesday, March 21, 2023

ExpertTOK.com Set to Launch on Wednesday, March 22

LOS ANGELES, Calif. – March 21, 2023 – ExpertTOK.com, a groundbreaking platform dedicated to connecting influencers with audiences, is pleased to announce its official debut on Wednesday, March 22. The platform is exclusively open to nominated influencers who meet specific criteria and share a commitment to making a positive impact on people's lives.

ExpertTOK.com invites nominated influencers from various social media platforms such as TikTok, YouTube, and Instagram to join, provided they meet the following qualifications:

Monetized presence on TikTok, YouTube, or Instagram.



Professional expert status with an independent website.



A LinkedIn profile featuring at least 100 connections.



Alignment with ExpertTOK's mission and values, including ethical practices, media presence, diversity, and measurable outcomes.



Upon approval, influencers will receive information about registering for performance-based payment, as well as numerous free benefits. These benefits include an ExpertClick press room, a speaker bureau platform page with The International Platform Association, assistance from Mitchell P. Davis, Editor of ExpertTOK, in setting up their profiles, and access to News Releases on NewsClick.com.

In addition, influencers can enjoy enhanced SEO through inbound links from ExpertClick press rooms and Platform speaker bureau pages. ExpertTOK.com also offers the opportunity to syndicate blog content for maximum exposure with minimal effort.

To learn more about the platform or to verify your nomination status, please visit ExpertTOK.com. For any questions, contact Mitchell P. Davis, Editor, at (202) 333-5000.

About ExpertTOK.com:



ExpertTOK.com is an innovative platform designed to connect nominated influencers with audiences seeking expert knowledge and guidance. With a focus on improving lives, promoting diversity, and fostering collaboration, ExpertTOK.com offers a unique space for influencers to share their expertise and engage with their followers.

