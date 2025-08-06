Wednesday, August 6, 2025

ExpertKlout.club Privacy Policy

Effective Date: August 6, 2025



Because even experts deserve a little privacy...

The Short Version:

We respect your privacy like we respect great insights, expert interviews, and a well-crafted LinkedIn bio. We'll only use your data to build your ExpertKlout Score, make your membership experience awesome, and keep the bots out. We won't sell your info, spam your inbox, or sign you up for cat newsletters (unless you ask).

What We Collect (aka "ExpertFuel")

To give you the best experience and calculate your ExpertKlout Score, we may collect:

Your name, email, and area of expertise

Links to your website, media, and professional profiles

Info you submit in the questionnaire (like how famous you are ??)

Traffic data from your visits (via cookies and similar tech)

What We Do With It

We use your info to:

Determine your ExpertKlout Score

Validate your expert status (we don't want fakes or flakes)

Consider your eligibility for free, paid, or creator-level membership

Improve the site and help journalists discover you

Occasionally send updates, invites, or resources we think you'll actually like

What We Don't Do

We don't sell your data to marketers, spammers, or nosy neighbors.

We don't stalk you on social media (but we might peek if you link to it).

We don't judge you if you're not on TikTok.

Cookie Policy

Yes, we use cookies (the digital kind, not chocolate chip — sorry).



Cookies help us understand how you use our site and keep things secure. You can disable them in your browser settings, but parts of the site might not work as well.

Security

We use reasonable measures to protect your data like a vault full of expert secrets. That said, the internet isn't 100% secure, so use good password hygiene and don't share top-secret stuff here.

Third Parties

We work with some trusted tools (like analytics or newsletter platforms), but only with companies that also play nice with your privacy. No sketchy stuff.

Your Rights

You can:

Ask what data we have on you

Request we update or delete your info

Unsubscribe from emails (but we'll miss you)

Disappear from our system entirely (like a PR ninja)

Just email us at Mitchell.Davis@ExpertClick.com – and we'll get on it, no questions asked (except maybe "Are you sure you want to leave?").

Children's Privacy

This site is for grown-up experts and professionals. If you're under 13, please go build your empire elsewhere for now.

Changes

We may update this policy now and then (we're always improving), so check back if you're the privacy-obsessed type.

Contact

Questions, concerns, or just want to say hi?

ExpertKlout.club



Attn: Privacy Team (202)333-5000



Email: Mitchell.Davis@ExpertClick.com

Thanks for being part of our expert community. Now go forth and raise your Klout!