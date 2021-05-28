From: NewsTip -- Story Ideas and Contacts Washington , DC Friday, May 28, 2021

ExpertCllck Handle Implementation — Seven planning steps and six implementation steps.



1) Think about strategy and how this will relate to your website and blogs. You may want to have differnt straegies for each.



2) Think of the root word that the phrase will be built around.



3) Test you keyword using Google Trends to compare with similar words: "Caregiver" is better than "Caregiving" -- https://trends.google.com/trends/?geo=US



4) Add one or two modifier words. – Test search at results, to know you've got fit. Two words will be very competative -- three words is better. "Best" is better than "Top."



5) Test search at KeywordSpy -- https://www.keywordspy.com/ To find related phrases – you'll see times searched and related phrases - you may need to search on your root word.



6) Search Google see competing ads – to see the results are really showing the kind of results you want to be part of. (for instance "speaker," often shows results for audio speakers.)



7) Implement the handle in these places:



a. Your Handle in admin – with hyphens – so there is no confusion for google. Like this: "Television-Advertising-Expert."



b. User the phrase without hyphens in your Participant Name.



c. Your book text as we use book text as we use that for your SEO Meta text. Update if there. (no hyphens)



d. In your web text as Google reads that. Upate thar use the phrase, in first sentence, and agin lower. ) no hyphens.



e. Register a URL and 301 redirect it to your experclick handle page page. Best to use hypens, so it is intantly clear to Google what your phrase means. Like: "Televison-Advertising-Expert.com."



f) Send a news relase with the phrase: "Blah Blah Blay says Television Advertising Expert"



These six implemention steps will ensure Google wil knw what you page is about.









