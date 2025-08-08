ExpertClick to Offer Enhanced Credibility for Expert Profiles

Friday, August 8, 2025

Washington, DC — August 8, 2025 — ExpertClick, the trusted platform that connects journalists, producers, and event organizers with qualified experts, today announced a major expansion of its membership program, introducing five distinct levels designed to give professionals unmatched flexibility, visibility, and credibility.

At the heart of this evolution is ExpertClick's new Rubric-based scoring system, a clear and transparent method to assess and showcase the credibility of expert profiles. This rubric evaluates profiles on key professional criteria — including photo quality, bio clarity, expertise keywords, media presence, contact info, online branding, mission alignment, authenticity, media readiness, and membership fit.

The score derived from this rubric helps determine qualification for membership tiers and search ranking priority — ensuring that journalists find not only experts but the most credible and media-ready voices in their fields.

The Five Membership Levels

Standard — Free for Qualified Referrals

An entry-level option for experts who pass the ExpertClick Rubric score test and receive referral by existing members. Standard users gain access to an ExpertClick Press Room and basic visibility.

Signature — PRESENCE

A professional footprint featuring fully featured news releases, SEO consulting, up to 1,000 words with multimedia, social plug-ins, indexed topics, and an exclusive "Validated Expert" icon for websites.

Press release packages available:

Four news releases per quarter — $79/quarter

Two news releases per month — $59/month

Classic — COMPETITIVE

Includes Signature benefits plus enhanced distribution: up to three releases weekly, blog syndication, better search ranking, Speaker Bureau profiles, and access to RadioTour.com for direct bookings.

Premier — DOMINATE

Adds top-tier promotion with daily news release capability, highest search rankings, banner ad placements, and priority keyword exposure on ExpertClick's homepage.

Creator — We Pay You — Free for Verified Influencers

For social media influencers with proven engagement and revenue on platforms such as TikTok, YouTube, or Substack. Offers free access to tools for amplifying reach and a leaderboard to spotlight top performers monthly.

How the Rubric Works: Measuring Credibility with Clarity and Fairness

ExpertClick's scoring rubric evaluates expert profiles using weighted criteria, assigning points for:

Professional Photo: High-quality, well-lit, professional attire (×1)

High-quality, well-lit, professional attire (×1) Short Bio: Clear, concise, media-ready with credentials and impact (×2)

Clear, concise, media-ready with credentials and impact (×2) Areas of Expertise: Specific, SEO-friendly keywords matching media interest (×2)

Specific, SEO-friendly keywords matching media interest (×2) Media Coverage / Books: Multiple relevant mentions or publications (×1.5)

Multiple relevant mentions or publications (×1.5) Contact Info: Professional email and phone matching domain or firm (×1.5)

Professional email and phone matching domain or firm (×1.5) Website & Social Links: Consistent, fully linked branding (×1.5)

Consistent, fully linked branding (×1.5) Mission Alignment: Profile's clarity in informing the public and sharing knowledge (×1)

Profile's clarity in informing the public and sharing knowledge (×1) Authenticity & Ethics: Transparency of credentials and affiliations (×2)

Transparency of credentials and affiliations (×2) Media Readiness: Press-ready polish and strategic content (×2)

Press-ready polish and strategic content (×2) Membership Fit: Clear alignment with member category and value to journalists

This rubric ensures experts are scored with fairness and transparency — empowering journalists to find reliable, authoritative voices for their stories.

Multiple Ways to Publish News Releases

ExpertClick.com: Full-featured sending with PDFs and video support

Full-featured sending with PDFs and video support NewsClick.com: Quick-send with minimal steps for fast publishing

Quick-send with minimal steps for fast publishing RSS Pickup: Automated syndication from blogs or YouTube channels, enabling effortless "set and forget" distribution

Members can also use automatic boilerplates appended to every release for consistent brand messaging.

"With these five membership levels and our innovative rubric system, we've created the most flexible and effective platform for experts to share their message, get booked, and build authority," said Mitchell P. Davis, Founder of ExpertClick. "Whether you're a speaker, author, influencer, or industry professional, there's a membership designed to fit your goals and elevate your credibility in the media"

For more information or to join ExpertClick, visit www.ExpertClick.com.