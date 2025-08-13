ExpertClick Retires Paid-Only Membership Rule — Welcomes Freemium and Creator Members

Wednesday, August 13, 2025
ExpertClick Ends Paid-Only Policy — Welcomes Freemium and Creator Members Under Strict 10-Point Qualification System
Washington, D.C. — August 13, 2025 — For decades, ExpertClick ran a paid-membership-only directory, built on the belief that credible experts needed "skin in the game" to be taken seriously by the news media. As the long-standing industry joke goes: "You are an expert as soon as your check clears."
The old policy worked in its time — but it also limited diversity, discouraged up-and-coming voices, and kept out potential high-value contributors who couldn't commit financially right away. Now, ExpertClick is throwing open the doors with a three-tier membership model that includes qualified Freemium members and a new Creator Membership that actually pays experts based on page views.
At a Glance: Old vs. New Membership Policy
|Old Policy: Paid-Only
|New Policy: Three Tiers + 10-Point Qualification
|Only paying members could join.
|Freemium, Paid, and Creator tiers now available.
|Membership based mainly on ability to pay.
|All members must pass a strict 10-point quality rubric.
|Limited diversity of backgrounds and expertise.
|Broader range of voices for journalists to interview.
|Free listing trials failed due to stale profiles, lack of engagement, and "drive-by" sign-ups.
|Freemium members ranked last; Creators ranked second; Paid ranked first — ensuring incentive to upgrade or contribute.
|No revenue-sharing for prolific content creators.
|Creators get paid based on the page views their content generates.
|Media credibility tied to payment status.
|Media credibility tied to verified qualifications and ongoing content value.