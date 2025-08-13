ExpertClick Retires Paid-Only Membership Rule — Welcomes Freemium and Creator Members

Speaker
Mitchell P. Davis -- Editor and Publisher of www.ExpertClick.com
Washington, DC
Wednesday, August 13, 2025

 

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Contact: Mitchell P. Davis

Broadcast Interview Source, Inc.

202) 333-5000

ExpertClick@Gmail.com

ExpertClick Ends Paid-Only Policy — Welcomes Freemium and Creator Members Under Strict 10-Point Qualification System

Washington, D.C. — August 13, 2025 — For decades, ExpertClick ran a paid-membership-only directory, built on the belief that credible experts needed "skin in the game" to be taken seriously by the news media. As the long-standing industry joke goes: "You are an expert as soon as your check clears."

The old policy worked in its time — but it also limited diversity, discouraged up-and-coming voices, and kept out potential high-value contributors who couldn't commit financially right away. Now, ExpertClick is throwing open the doors with a three-tier membership model that includes qualified Freemium members and a new Creator Membership that actually pays experts based on page views.

At a Glance: Old vs. New Membership Policy

Old Policy: Paid-Only New Policy: Three Tiers + 10-Point Qualification
Only paying members could join. Freemium, Paid, and Creator tiers now available.
Membership based mainly on ability to pay. All members must pass a strict 10-point quality rubric.
Limited diversity of backgrounds and expertise. Broader range of voices for journalists to interview.
Free listing trials failed due to stale profiles, lack of engagement, and "drive-by" sign-ups. Freemium members ranked last; Creators ranked second; Paid ranked first — ensuring incentive to upgrade or contribute.
No revenue-sharing for prolific content creators. Creators get paid based on the page views their content generates.
Media credibility tied to payment status. Media credibility tied to verified qualifications and ongoing content value.
