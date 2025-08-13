ExpertClick Retires Paid-Only Membership Rule — Welcomes Freemium and Creator Members

Wednesday, August 13, 2025

ExpertClick Ends Paid-Only Policy — Welcomes Freemium and Creator Members Under Strict 10-Point Qualification System

Washington, D.C. — August 13, 2025 — For decades, ExpertClick ran a paid-membership-only directory, built on the belief that credible experts needed "skin in the game" to be taken seriously by the news media. As the long-standing industry joke goes: "You are an expert as soon as your check clears."

The old policy worked in its time — but it also limited diversity, discouraged up-and-coming voices, and kept out potential high-value contributors who couldn't commit financially right away. Now, ExpertClick is throwing open the doors with a three-tier membership model that includes qualified Freemium members and a new Creator Membership that actually pays experts based on page views.

At a Glance: Old vs. New Membership Policy