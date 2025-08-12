ExpertClick Members must quailify and choose member level: Freemium, Paid or Creator

|
Tuesday, August 12, 2025
ExpertClick Membership One-Pager
ExpertClick Members must qualify and choose member level:
(Bullets: Freemium, Paid, or Creator)
Freemium
Account is free for those who pass the entrance exam
— Ranked Last
Limited number of news releases that can only be sent two ways:
Google Ads included.
Customer service by chat group.
Paid
Ranked First — Number of releases based on ExpertScore. No ads.
Live telephone customer service.
Ability to send news releases seven ways, including:
- TEXT
- HTML
- PDF
- Screen shot
- Pulled from blog
- Pulled from Constant Contact or other email newsletter
- Accepted by email (subject = headline; body = text)
Creator
We pay you
Ranked Second
Number of news releases: etc. (based on quality and reach).
Here's how news releases are distributed:
Your News Reaches People in 10 Ways:
- Sent to Google News
- Listed in Lexis.com
- Shown on the ExpertClick home page
- Included in your Press Room
- Displayed in your International Platform Association Speaker Profile
- Found in topic search results
- Linked by icons in your profile
- Published as search-friendly pages
- Added to RadioTour.com for audio or video
- Available as RSS feeds for your own social media
ExpertClick's scoring rubric evaluates expert profiles using weighted criteria, assigning points for:
- Professional Photo: High-quality, well-lit, professional attire (×1)
- Short Bio: Clear, concise, media-ready with credentials and impact (×2)
- Areas of Expertise: Specific, SEO-friendly keywords matching media interest (×2)
- Media Coverage / Books: Multiple relevant mentions or publications (×1.5)
- Contact Info: Professional email and phone matching domain or firm (×1.5)
- Website & Social Links: Consistent, fully linked branding (×1.5)
- Mission Alignment: Clarity in informing the public and sharing knowledge (×1)
- Authenticity & Ethics: Transparency of credentials and affiliations (×2)
- Media Readiness: Press-ready polish and strategic content (×2)
- Membership Fit: Alignment with member category and value to journalists (×2)