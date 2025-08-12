ExpertClick Members must quailify and choose member level: Freemium, Paid or Creator

Speaker
Washington, DC
Tuesday, August 12, 2025

 
ExpertClick Membership One-Pager

ExpertClick Members must qualify and choose member level:

(Bullets: Freemium, Paid, or Creator)

Freemium

Account is free for those who pass the entrance exam

— Ranked Last

Limited number of news releases that can only be sent two ways:

  • TEXT
  • HTML

Google Ads included.

Customer service by chat group.

Paid

Ranked First — Number of releases based on ExpertScore. No ads.

Live telephone customer service.

Ability to send news releases seven ways, including:

  • TEXT
  • HTML
  • PDF
  • Screen shot
  • Pulled from blog
  • Pulled from Constant Contact or other email newsletter
  • Accepted by email (subject = headline; body = text)

Creator

We pay you

Ranked Second

Number of news releases: etc. (based on quality and reach).

Here's how news releases are distributed:

Your News Reaches People in 10 Ways:

  1. Sent to Google News
  2. Listed in Lexis.com
  3. Shown on the ExpertClick home page
  4. Included in your Press Room
  5. Displayed in your International Platform Association Speaker Profile
  6. Found in topic search results
  7. Linked by icons in your profile
  8. Published as search-friendly pages
  9. Added to RadioTour.com for audio or video
  10. Available as RSS feeds for your own social media

ExpertClick's scoring rubric evaluates expert profiles using weighted criteria, assigning points for:

  • Professional Photo: High-quality, well-lit, professional attire (×1)
  • Short Bio: Clear, concise, media-ready with credentials and impact (×2)
  • Areas of Expertise: Specific, SEO-friendly keywords matching media interest (×2)
  • Media Coverage / Books: Multiple relevant mentions or publications (×1.5)
  • Contact Info: Professional email and phone matching domain or firm (×1.5)
  • Website & Social Links: Consistent, fully linked branding (×1.5)
  • Mission Alignment: Clarity in informing the public and sharing knowledge (×1)
  • Authenticity & Ethics: Transparency of credentials and affiliations (×2)
  • Media Readiness: Press-ready polish and strategic content (×2)
  • Membership Fit: Alignment with member category and value to journalists (×2)
