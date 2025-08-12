Speaker
ExpertClick Members must quailify and choose member level: Freemium, Paid or Creator
Washington, DC
Tuesday, August 12, 2025

 

ExpertClick Members must quailify and choose member level: Freemium, Paid or Creator

 

Freemium

Paid

Creator

 

Account is free for those who pass the entrance exam.

Ranked Last.

Limited Number of news releases that can only be sent two ways:

  • Google Ads
  • Customer service

 

Ranked First.

Number of releases based on ExpertScore.

No ads.

Live telephone customer service.

Ability send news releases four ways – Including:

  • TEXT
  • HTML
  • PDF
  • Screen shot
  • Pulled from blog
  • Pulled from Constant Contact, or other email newsletter
  • Accepted by email, where the subject is the headline, body copy is the text

 

  • We pay you.
  • Ranked Second.
  • Number of news releases, etc.

 

TEXT

ExpertClick's scoring rubric evaluates expert profiles using weighted criteria, assigning points for:

  • Professional Photo: High-quality, well-lit, professional attire (×1)
  • Short Bio: Clear, concise, media-ready with credentials and impact (×2)
  • Areas of Expertise: Specific, SEO-friendly keywords matching media interest (×2)
  • Media Coverage / Books: Multiple relevant mentions or publications (×1.5)
  • Contact Info: Professional email and phone matching domain or firm (×1.5)
  • Website & Social Links: Consistent, fully linked branding (×1.5)
  • Mission Alignment: Profile's clarity in informing the public and sharing knowledge (×1)
  • Authenticity & Ethics: Transparency of credentials and affiliations (×2)
  • Media Readiness: Press-ready polish and strategic content (×2)
  • Membership Fit: Clear alignment with member category and value to journalists (×2)
