ExpertClick Members must quailify and choose member level: Freemium, Paid or Creator

|
Account is free for those who pass the entrance exam.
Ranked Last.
Limited Number of news releases that can only be sent two ways:
- Google Ads
- Customer service
|
Ranked First.
Number of releases based on ExpertScore.
No ads.
Live telephone customer service.
Ability send news releases four ways – Including:
- TEXT
- HTML
- PDF
- Screen shot
- Pulled from blog
- Pulled from Constant Contact, or other email newsletter
- Accepted by email, where the subject is the headline, body copy is the text
|
- We pay you.
- Ranked Second.
- Number of news releases, etc.