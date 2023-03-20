From: Mitchell P. Davis -- Editor and Publisher of www.ExpertClick.com Washington , DC Monday, March 20, 2023

ExpertClick asked ChatGPT4 to make a querry to ad networks to allow ExpertClick members to use thier networks to place ads, and earn revenue from the content they post on ExpertClick. Here are the questions ChatGPT4 wrote: --------------------------------------------------------- Question Asked--------------- Subject: ExpertClick Inquiry - Ad Network Partnership for Our Clients Dear [Ad Network Representative], For four decades, ExpertClick and the Yearbook of Experts have offered experts and businesses the ability to advertise on our website and in our printed books. Recently, we have seen the success of platforms like YouTube and TikTok, which allow members to join for free, create content, and receive payments based on the number of times their content is viewed. This model has inspired us to explore a similar approach by allowing our clients to directly work with ad networks and monetize their presence on our platform. ExpertClick is a referral network for experts and businesses offering their products and services. Founded in 1984, we have a diverse range of clients, including web professionals and less tech-savvy users. Our platform already supports the ability for clients to enter their HTML ad snippets. We are interested in learning more about your ad network and how it could benefit our clients. To better understand your services, we have a few questions: Account Setup: Is it simple for a client to set up an account with you? Ad Formats: What kind of ads can clients run? (e.g., text ads, display ads, or other formats) Payout Process: Are there minimum payout thresholds?

Can clients request payouts monthly?

What payment methods do you offer (e.g., check by mail, ACH, PayPal)? Customer Support: What levels of customer service can clients expect?

Is telephone support available for clients to call and ask questions? Onboarding and Training: How do you help clients get started with your ad network?

Do you provide any training or educational materials? Content and Ad Placement Guidelines: What are your requirements and guidelines for acceptable content and ad placements? Targeting Capabilities: Do you offer geographic or interest-based targeting options? Integration Process: Do you provide assistance or documentation for implementing ad code snippets on our platform? Reporting and Analytics: What reporting capabilities and analytics do you offer to help clients monitor ad performance? Special Offers or Promotions: Do you have any special offers, discounts, or promotions for new clients joining your ad network? We appreciate your time and look forward to learning more about your ad network. Any additional information you think we should know would also be welcome. Thank you for considering a partnership with ExpertClick. We are excited about the potential benefits for our clients and hope to hear from you soon. Best regards, [Your Name] ExpertClick Founder: Mitchell P. Davis ------------------------------ End of Question Asked ------------------------ Then ----------------------------- Answer from Adsterra ------------------ 1) yes, to start our cooperation, a client needs to register as a publisher following this link and this guide; 2) here is an article about our ad units and here you can check the examples; 3) Please note that we pay with a 2-week hold. Payment dates are 1-2 and 16-17 of each month. It's possible to request for monthly payouts. Available payment options are Bitcoin, PayPal (Hyperwallet*), Tether (ERC20 and TRC20), Paxum, Webmoney and Wire Transfer. * Hyperwallet is a global payment platform powered by PayPal. For more information, please visit Hyperwallet official site Minimum payout sum is: - $5 for WebMoney and Paxum; - $100 for Bitcoin, PayPal and Tether; - $1000 for Wire transfer. 4) our support is available 24/7 via Live chat and email. We don't have any telephone support. For Onboarding, you can check our video guide here , or find and choose a necessary article here , or contact us with any questions you have. 5) Here you can check our requirements, and here you can check our Terms and conditions 6) Our system selects the best creatives from the offers available at any given moment. We show the top-downloads and most-streamed ads since they have the highest CTR. This helps us ensure our publishers get as much revenue as possible. At the same time, this also means that we are not able to set the ads depending on your website's category. The ads can be in any language, based on user's IP address, GEO, browser, device, OS, etc. 7) We surely do provide assistance and help for implementing ad code snippets on your platform; 8) Here you can check how you can work with the Statistics; 9) We don't have any special offers, discounts, or promotions for new clients joining our ad network, but we can always help you with an individual strategy of earning, also, we do have different actions and bonuses sometimes. Cheers, Adsterra Team Here's their video that shows how: From Mitchell Davis at www.ExpertClick.com Direct phone is (202) 333-5000 or e-mail to: Mitchell.Davis@ExpertClick.com

