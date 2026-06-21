ExpertClick Member Levels -- HTML

From: Mitchell P. Davis -- Editor and Publisher of www.ExpertClick.com Greenboro , NC Sunday, June 21, 2026

ExpertClick Membership Options ExpertClick® Membership Options Compare Signature, Classic, and Premier plans for visibility, search placement, media support, speaker exposure, and news release distribution. Starter Access Signature Free Free With credit card on file Entry-level visibility for experts who want a searchable online presence. Presence Membership Not listed in the Yearbook of Experts.

ExpertClick Press Room with a link to your website, ad supported similar to LinkedIn.

Not able to use News Release Wire.

Not included in the Platform Speakers bureau at BookAnySpeaker.com.

Ability to answer journalist questions at InterviewCLICK.com.

Third-level placement in search and topic results.

Indexing under up to 9 topics of your choice.

Support for YouTube videos, full HTML email newsletters, and opt-in forms to grow your mailing list.

Optional social media plug-ins for LinkedIn, X, BlueSky, and Facebook.

Do-follow embedded text links for SEO value.

Assistance selecting effective SEO keywords and phrases.

Custom SEO-friendly URL handle for your press room.

Social media sharing buttons for your releases and profile.

Support by AI chat.

Upgrade to Signature Plus at $29 a month to send one news release a month. With more than 20 years of SEO experience, many members have achieved strong long-term Google rankings. Please note: SEO results are cumulative and not immediate. Most Popular Classic Competitive Membership $ 89 Billed Monthly Choose Classic at $89 a month, $795 a year or $2,500 lifetime. Designed for growing visibility 1/3rd page in the Yearbook of Experts with logo/photo & 75 words of text.

ExpertClick Press Room with a link to your website, ad free.

News Release Wire with two releases a week.

Included in the Platform Speakers bureau at BookAnySpeaker.com at Silver Level.

Ability to answer journalist questions at InterviewCLICK.com & send private messages.

Second-level placement in search and topic results.

Indexing under up to 39 topics of your choice.

Automatic syndication -- we pull your blog or YouTube videos in and push them out as news releases.



Support by e-mail & telephone @ 202-333-5000.

50% discount for 501(c)(3) organizations, federal agencies, and embassies participating in the NewsCOUNCIL.org program.

A 15% fee applies only when we directly arrange speaking, training, coaching, or consulting engagements for you.

No fee applies for bookings secured directly by you.

Inclusion at RadioTOUR.com for multimedia and video news releases.

Optional front page topic placement.

Access to distribution through AP, PR Newswire, and NewsUSA.

Inclusion of your LinkedIn, Calendly, and eSpeakers Certified Virtual Presenter links and logos.

Exclusive Validated Expert membership icons for your website and marketing materials. Maximum Reach Premier Dominate Membership $ 149 Billed Monthly Choose Premier at $149 monthly, $1,295 annual or $5,000 lifetime. Highest visibility package Full page in the Yearbook of Experts.

ExpertClick Press Room with a link to your website, ad free.

News Release Wire with unlimited use and ability to schedule future releases.

Included in the Platform Speakers bureau at BookAnySpeaker.com at Gold Level.

At InterviewCLICK.com: answer journalist questions, send private messages, and search profiles.

Top-level placement in search and topic results.

Indexing under up to 39 topics of your choice.

Optional front page topic placement.

Banner ad placement on one topic page of your choice.

This is one of the most effective ways to dominate visibility within your primary topic category.

We can design the banner ad for you at no additional charge.

Normally sold separately for $129 annually.

Registration of a custom SEO optimized URL for your press room.

PDF creation of your professional one-sheet media profile included.

Ability to buy stock shares for ownership participation.

