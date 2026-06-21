ExpertClick Member Levels -- HTML

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Sunday, June 21, 2026
ExpertClick Membership Options
ExpertClick® Membership Options
Compare Signature, Classic, and Premier plans for visibility, search placement, media support, speaker exposure, and news release distribution.
Starter Access
Signature
Free
With credit card on file
Entry-level visibility for experts who want a searchable online presence.
Presence Membership
- Not listed in the Yearbook of Experts.
- ExpertClick Press Room with a link to your website, ad supported similar to LinkedIn.
- Not able to use News Release Wire.
- Not included in the Platform Speakers bureau at BookAnySpeaker.com.
- Ability to answer journalist questions at InterviewCLICK.com.
- Third-level placement in search and topic results.
- Indexing under up to 9 topics of your choice.
- Support for YouTube videos, full HTML email newsletters, and opt-in forms to grow your mailing list.
- Optional social media plug-ins for LinkedIn, X, BlueSky, and Facebook.
- Do-follow embedded text links for SEO value.
- Assistance selecting effective SEO keywords and phrases.
- Custom SEO-friendly URL handle for your press room.
- Social media sharing buttons for your releases and profile.
- Support by AI chat.
- Upgrade to Signature Plus at $29 a month to send one news release a month.
With more than 20 years of SEO experience, many members have achieved strong long-term Google rankings. Please note: SEO results are cumulative and not immediate.
Most Popular
Classic
Competitive Membership
$ 89
Billed Monthly
Choose Classic at $89 a month, $795 a year or $2,500 lifetime.
Designed for growing visibility
- 1/3rd page in the Yearbook of Experts with logo/photo & 75 words of text.
- ExpertClick Press Room with a link to your website, ad free.
- News Release Wire with two releases a week.
- Included in the Platform Speakers bureau at BookAnySpeaker.com at Silver Level.
- Ability to answer journalist questions at InterviewCLICK.com & send private messages.
- Second-level placement in search and topic results.
- Indexing under up to 39 topics of your choice.
- Automatic syndication -- we pull your blog or YouTube videos in and push them out as news releases.
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- Support by e-mail & telephone @ 202-333-5000.
- 50% discount for 501(c)(3) organizations, federal agencies, and embassies participating in the NewsCOUNCIL.org program.
- A 15% fee applies only when we directly arrange speaking, training, coaching, or consulting engagements for you.
- No fee applies for bookings secured directly by you.
- Inclusion at RadioTOUR.com for multimedia and video news releases.
- Optional front page topic placement.
- Access to distribution through AP, PR Newswire, and NewsUSA.
- Inclusion of your LinkedIn, Calendly, and eSpeakers Certified Virtual Presenter links and logos.
- Exclusive Validated Expert membership icons for your website and marketing materials.
Maximum Reach
Premier
Dominate Membership
$ 149
Billed Monthly
Choose Premier at $149 monthly, $1,295 annual or $5,000 lifetime.
Highest visibility package
- Full page in the Yearbook of Experts.
- ExpertClick Press Room with a link to your website, ad free.
- News Release Wire with unlimited use and ability to schedule future releases.
- Included in the Platform Speakers bureau at BookAnySpeaker.com at Gold Level.
- At InterviewCLICK.com: answer journalist questions, send private messages, and search profiles.
- Top-level placement in search and topic results.
- Indexing under up to 39 topics of your choice.
- Optional front page topic placement.
- Banner ad placement on one topic page of your choice.
- This is one of the most effective ways to dominate visibility within your primary topic category.
- We can design the banner ad for you at no additional charge.
- Normally sold separately for $129 annually.
- Registration of a custom SEO optimized URL for your press room.
- PDF creation of your professional one-sheet media profile included.
- Ability to buy stock shares for ownership participation.