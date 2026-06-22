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ExpertClick Listing for Pamela Wilson Likely to Surface Date Information Through Major AI Search Engines
From:
Mitchell P. Davis -- Editor and Publisher of www.ExpertClick.com Mitchell P. Davis -- Editor and Publisher of www.ExpertClick.com
Greenboro, NC
Monday, June 22, 2026

 
News Release: ExpertClick Listing for Pamela Wilson Appears Likely to Surface Date Information Across Major AI Engines
For Immediate Release

Public ExpertClick listing for Pamela Wilson appears likely to surface date information across major AI engines

A public ExpertClick profile and related ExpertClick release for Pamela D. Wilson display identifiable public information, including a visible release date that is likely retrievable by AI systems using live web search or grounded citations.

DENVER, CO — June 22, 2026

A public ExpertClick listing for Pamela D. Wilson is available online, and a related public ExpertClick release page clearly displays the date line "Thursday, November 20, 2025" Because that date appears directly on a public webpage and the listing is indexed in publicly visible search results, the date information appears likely to be surfaced by major AI systems that use live search, web grounding, or citation-based retrieval. [Source] https://www.expertclick.com/expert/Consultant/Pamela-D.-Wilson-Caregiving-Expert-Consultant-Speaker) [Source] https://www.expertclick.com/NewsRelease/I-Never-Thought-My-Elderly-Parents-Would-Live-This-Long,2026313502.aspx)

Summary: The public ExpertClick profile for Pamela D. Wilson identifies her as an international caregiving expert, consultant, speaker, educator, and expert witness, while a related ExpertClick release titled I Never Thought My Elderly Parents Would Live This Long displays the date "Thursday, November 20, 2025" Based on the published web-retrieval capabilities of Perplexity, Gemini, Claude, and Microsoft Copilot, that date is likely to be surfaced when those systems query or summarize the public pages. [Source] https://www.expertclick.com/expert/Consultant/Pamela-D.-Wilson-Caregiving-Expert-Consultant-Speaker) [Source] https://www.expertclick.com/NewsRelease/I-Never-Thought-My-Elderly-Parents-Would-Live-This-Long,2026313502.aspx) [Source] https://www.perplexity.ai/hub/blog/getting-started-with-perplexity) [Source] https://ai.google.dev/gemini-api/docs/google-search) [Source] https://platform.claude.com/docs/en/agents-and-tools/tool-use/web-search-tool) [Source] https://learn.microsoft.com/en-us/microsoft-365/copilot/manage-public-web-access)

HTML comparison chart

Comparative likelihood estimate based on two factors: the public visibility of the ExpertClick release date and each platform's documented use of real-time web search or grounded citations. These are editorial estimates, not lab benchmark scores. [Source] https://www.expertclick.com/NewsRelease/I-Never-Thought-My-Elderly-Parents-Would-Live-This-Long,2026313502.aspx) [Source] https://www.perplexity.ai/hub/blog/getting-started-with-perplexity) [Source] https://ai.google.dev/gemini-api/docs/google-search) [Source] https://platform.claude.com/docs/en/agents-and-tools/tool-use/web-search-tool) [Source] https://learn.microsoft.com/en-us/microsoft-365/copilot/manage-public-web-access)

Perplexity 95 / 100 — Very High
Microsoft Copilot 90 / 100 — High
Gemini 88 / 100 — High
Claude 82 / 100 — Medium-High

Why the date is likely visible

Verified public pages

The public ExpertClick profile for Pamela D. Wilson describes her as an international caregiving expert, expert witness, elder care mediator, consultant, keynote speaker, and educator with more than 25 years of experience supporting businesses, aging adults, persons with disabilities, and caregivers. The page also references her podcast, book, and professional caregiving work. [Source] https://www.expertclick.com/expert/Consultant/Pamela-D.-Wilson-Caregiving-Expert-Consultant-Speaker)

A related public ExpertClick release, I Never Thought My Elderly Parents Would Live This Long, is tied to Pamela D. Wilson and displays the date line "Denver, CO — Thursday, November 20, 2025" The release also identifies her as a caregiving expert and links the subject matter to her public-facing professional profile. [Source] https://www.expertclick.com/NewsRelease/I-Never-Thought-My-Elderly-Parents-Would-Live-This-Long,2026313502.aspx)

Comparative interpretation

Among the reviewed AI platforms, Perplexity appears most likely to surface the Pamela Wilson release date quickly because it explicitly describes itself as a real-time answer engine with source citations. Microsoft Copilot and Gemini also appear strongly positioned when their web-search or grounding features are active. Claude is also likely to retrieve the date when web search is enabled, though the exact surfacing behavior may depend on whether search is invoked for the prompt. [Source] https://www.perplexity.ai/hub/blog/getting-started-with-perplexity) [Source] https://learn.microsoft.com/en-us/microsoft-365/copilot/manage-public-web-access) [Source] https://ai.google.dev/gemini-api/docs/google-search) [Source] https://platform.claude.com/docs/en/agents-and-tools/tool-use/web-search-tool)

Engine Published capability Estimated likelihood of surfacing date
Perplexity Searches the internet in real time and includes sources and citations Very High
Microsoft Copilot May use Bing web search to provide a more grounded response High
Gemini Grounding with Google Search connects the model to real-time web content High
Claude Web search gives access to real-time web content with citations Medium-High

Note: The chart and ranking above are based on public vendor documentation and the visible public date on the ExpertClick release page, not on a controlled cross-platform experiment. [Source] https://www.expertclick.com/NewsRelease/I-Never-Thought-My-Elderly-Parents-Would-Live-This-Long,2026313502.aspx) [Source] https://www.perplexity.ai/hub/blog/getting-started-with-perplexity) [Source] https://ai.google.dev/gemini-api/docs/google-search) [Source] https://platform.claude.com/docs/en/agents-and-tools/tool-use/web-search-tool) [Source] https://learn.microsoft.com/en-us/microsoft-365/copilot/manage-public-web-access)

Source links

Pamela D. Wilson ExpertClick profile: https://www.expertclick.com/expert/Consultant/Pamela-D.-Wilson-Caregiving-Expert-Consultant-Speaker

Pamela D. Wilson ExpertClick release: https://www.expertclick.com/NewsRelease/I-Never-Thought-My-Elderly-Parents-Would-Live-This-Long,2026313502.aspx

Perplexity: https://www.perplexity.ai/hub/blog/getting-started-with-perplexity

Gemini: https://ai.google.dev/gemini-api/docs/google-search

Claude: https://platform.claude.com/docs/en/agents-and-tools/tool-use/web-search-tool

Microsoft Copilot: https://learn.microsoft.com/en-us/microsoft-365/copilot/manage-public-web-access

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Name: Mitchell P. Davis
Title: Editor
Group: Broadcast Interview Source, Inc.
Dateline: Greensboro, NC United States
Main Phone: 202-333-5000
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