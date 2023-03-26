Sunday, March 26, 2023

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

ExpertClick Launches Creator Fund for Influencers and Experts

[City, Date] - ExpertClick, a leading platform for experts and influencers, has announced the launch of its new Creator Fund. This innovative program is designed for bona-fide influencers and professionals looking to monetize their content and expand their reach.

To qualify for the Creator Fund, influencers must meet the following criteria:

Demonstrate earnings on TikTok, YouTube, or Instagram. Be a certified expert with a professional website. Have a LinkedIn profile with at least 100 connections. Align with ExpertClick's mission and values.

Qualified members will gain access to the ExpertClick Creator Fund account, which offers a powerful display advertising platform, enabling users to control how ads run on their content. Earnings can be easily transferred to PayPal, with tax documents provided.

Membership includes numerous benefits, such as:

An ExpertClick press room connecting to thousands of experts on up to 39 topics. A speaker bureau Platform page with The International Platform Association. News Releases with distribution on Google News & LexisNexis through www.NewsClick.com. Superior SEO and inbound links to your website. Blog syndication and automation. Personalized support from Mitchell P. Davis, ExpertClick Editor.

Special membership rates are available for non-profits, publicly traded corporations, educational institutions, and government accounts. For more information or to request special offer codes, please contact Mitchell Davis at Mitchell.Davis@ExpertClick.com or call (202) 333-5000.

The Creator Fund allows members to earn cash based on page views and follows on their news releases and syndicated blog posts. ExpertClick's payouts are comparable to those offered by TikTok, YouTube, and Instagram, although individual results may vary.

About ExpertClick ExpertClick has been connecting experts and influencers with media professionals and audiences since its inception. Their mission is to help life-changers, impact-makers, collaboration-driven experts, ethical rockstars, media sensations, diversity champions, and results gurus share their knowledge and expertise with the world.

Media Contact: Mitchell P. Davis Editor, ExpertClick Phone: (202) 333-5000 Email: Mitchell.Davis@ExpertClick.com Website: www.ExpertClick.com