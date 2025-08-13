Wednesday, August 13, 2025

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE



Washington, DC — August 13, 2025

ExpertClick Introduces Updated Membership Levels and Scoring Rubric to Boost Media Visibility for Experts

ExpertClick, the premier platform connecting journalists, producers, and event organizers with qualified experts, has announced an updated membership program designed to maximize credibility, visibility, and media opportunities for thought leaders worldwide.

Three Distinct Membership Levels



Members must qualify through an entrance exam and choose from three membership tiers:

Freemium – Free for qualified experts who pass the entrance exam. Ranked last in search results, with a limited number of news releases (TEXT or HTML) and Google Ads displayed. Customer service via chat group.

Paid – Top-tier visibility, ranked first in search results. Releases are based on an ExpertScore with no ads, live telephone customer service, and the ability to send news releases in seven formats: TEXT, HTML, PDF, Screen Shot, Pulled from Blog, Pulled from Constant Contact (or similar), and Accepted by Email.

Creator – Content partners who earn revenue. Ranked second in search results with a generous release allowance based on quality and reach, plus eligibility for revenue sharing.

Ten Powerful Distribution Channels



Every news release is amplified through ten targeted channels, including Google News, LexisNexis, the ExpertClick home page, member Press Rooms, International Platform Association Speaker Profiles, topic search results, profile-linked icons, search-friendly pages, RadioTour.com for audio/video, and RSS feeds for social media syndication.

The ExpertClick Scoring Rubric



To ensure member credibility and maximize journalist trust, ExpertClick applies a weighted scoring rubric that evaluates:

Professional photo quality

Concise, media-ready bio

SEO-targeted areas of expertise

Verified media coverage or publications

Professional contact information

Consistent website and social media branding

Mission clarity

Transparency and ethics

Media readiness and strategic content

Membership fit and relevance to journalists

Higher scores mean better visibility, stronger credibility, and more frequent media inquiries.

"ExpertClick's enhanced membership structure and scoring system give experts the tools they need to stand out in a competitive media landscape," said Mitchell P. Davis, Founder of ExpertClick. "This ensures journalists find the most credible, media-ready professionals for their stories."

For more information or to apply for membership, visit www.ExpertClick.com.

Media Contact:



Mitchell P. Davis



Founder, ExpertClick



Email: press@expertclick.com



Phone: (202) 333-5000