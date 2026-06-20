ExpertClick Highlights Six Ways to Find Experts in 2026

From AI-powered search to a printed yearbook and personal guidance, ExpertClick offers multiple ways for media, event planners, and researchers to connect with expert sources.

ExpertClick has announced six convenient ways for journalists, producers, podcasters, event organizers, and businesses to find qualified experts for interviews, commentary, and speaking opportunities.

Users can begin at www.ExpertClick.com by searching directly by topic, making it easy to identify experts in a wide range of subject areas. The site also offers a curated topic list that helps users discover expert round-ups organized by subject, providing a faster way to browse categories and compare possible sources.

For those who prefer AI-assisted discovery, www.ExpertClick.ai offers an AI version of the search experience, designed to help users locate relevant experts more quickly and intuitively.