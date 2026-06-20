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ExpertClick Highlights Six Ways to Find Experts in 2026
From:
Mitchell P. Davis -- Editor and Publisher of www.ExpertClick.com Mitchell P. Davis -- Editor and Publisher of www.ExpertClick.com
Greenboro, NC
Saturday, June 20, 2026

 
ExpertClick Highlights Six Ways to Find Experts in 2026
For Immediate Release

ExpertClick Highlights Six Ways to Find Experts in 2026

From AI-powered search to a printed yearbook and personal guidance, ExpertClick offers multiple ways for media, event planners, and researchers to connect with expert sources.

ExpertClick has announced six convenient ways for journalists, producers, podcasters, event organizers, and businesses to find qualified experts for interviews, commentary, and speaking opportunities.

Users can begin at www.ExpertClick.com by searching directly by topic, making it easy to identify experts in a wide range of subject areas. The site also offers a curated topic list that helps users discover expert round-ups organized by subject, providing a faster way to browse categories and compare possible sources.

For those who prefer AI-assisted discovery, www.ExpertClick.ai offers an AI version of the search experience, designed to help users locate relevant experts more quickly and intuitively.

6 Ways to Find Experts

A visual guide to ExpertClick's search, book, and advisor options

1

Search by Topic

Use ExpertClick.com to search directly by subject and quickly locate relevant experts.

www.ExpertClick.com
2

Browse Curated Topic Lists

Explore organized round-ups by category to compare experts and discover new sources.

www.ExpertClick.com
3

Use the AI Search Version

Try the AI-powered experience for a more intuitive and guided expert search.

www.ExpertClick.ai
4

Download the PDF Edition

Access the directory in a convenient downloadable format for offline use and sharing.

www.ExpertBook.com
5

Buy the Printed Book

Order the 368-page print edition on Amazon by searching for Yearbook of Experts 2026.

Amazon Search: Yearbook of Experts 2026
6

Call the Editor

Get personal advice from editor Mitchell P. Davis to help identify the best expert source.

1-800-YEARBOOK

In addition to online options, users can access the expert directory in book form. A downloadable PDF edition is available at www.ExpertBook.com, while the printed 368-page edition can be purchased through Amazon by searching for Yearbook of Experts 2026.

For users who want direct assistance, ExpertClick also offers personal guidance from editor Mitchell P. Davis, who can be reached at 1-800-YEARBOOK for advice on finding the right expert.

By offering digital, AI, downloadable, print, and personal-support options, ExpertClick provides a flexible system for anyone seeking credible expert sources in 2026.

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News Media Interview Contact
Name: Mitchell P. Davis
Title: Editor
Group: Broadcast Interview Source, Inc.
Dateline: Greensboro, NC United States
Main Phone: 202-333-5000
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