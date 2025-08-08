ExpertClick Expands Membership Options to Five Levels, Offering Unmatched Visibility for Experts, Influencers, and Thought Leade

From: Mitchell P. Davis -- Editor and Publisher of www.ExpertClick.com Washington , DC Friday, August 8, 2025

ExpertClick Expands Membership Options FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE ExpertClick Expands Membership Options to Five Levels, Offering Unmatched Visibility for Experts, Influencers, and Thought Leaders Washington, DC — [August 8, 2025] ExpertClick, the trusted platform that connects journalists, producers and event organizers with qualified experts, today announced an expanded membership program featuring five distinct levels. The new tiered system gives professionals greater flexibility in how they publish news releases, promote expertise, and increase search visibility. The Five Membership Levels: Standard — Free for Qualified Referrals A free entry-level membership for experts who pass the ExpertClick Score test and are referred by an existing member. Standard provides an ExpertClick Press Room for qualified thought leaders. Signature — PRESENCE Signature membership establishes a professional footprint with the following features: A full-featured ExpertClick.com news releases, press room (up to 1,000 words, up to 4 images, link to your website, direct email contact, optional social plug-ins for LinkedIn/Twitter/Facebook, indexed under up to 39 topics, social share buttons).

SEO setup and consulting: custom URL handle, meta tags & description, image alt text, do-follow embedded text links. (SEO results vary and are not instant.)

Exclusive "Validated Expert" membership icon you can display on your website. Press release packages (Signature): Four news releases per calendar quarter — $79 / quarter

Two news releases per month — $59 / month (your card is charged $59 at signup; you may choose a preferred billing schedule later) Classic — COMPETITIVE Classic members receive all Signature benefits plus additional distribution and visibility tools: Send up to three news releases per week — includes YouTube video embeds, full HTML newsletter content, and an opt-in form for mailing list capture.

Automatic blog syndication (we pick up and push your blog posts & YouTube our nine ways, fully automated).

Middle ranking on ExpertClick for press rooms and news releases — above Signature profiles in visibility.

Speaker Bureau profile with the International Platform Association (15% booking fee applies when ExpertClick handles introductions/coordination; no fee if booked directly).

Access to RadioTour.com for direct talk-show bookings (Calendar link recommended). Premier — DOMINATE Premier members receive Signature and Classic features plus top-tier promotion: Use of the News Release Wire — send daily if desired or schedule releases in advance.

Top ranking at ExpertClick for your press room and news releases; news releases featured above profiles in search results.

Banner ad placement on your topic of choice (design included; banner ad sold separately at $129/year).

Priority keyword placement on the ExpertClick homepage (up to two special keywords). Creator — We Pay You -- Free for Verified Influencers Reserved for influencers with proven social media presence and demonstrated revenue on platforms such as TikTok, YouTube, or Substack. Creator members get no-cost access to tools that amplify reach and visibility. On a montly basis we publish a leaderboard of the most successful members, another way for great promotion. Three easy ways to send news releases ExpertClick provides multiple sending options depending on how you prefer to publish: ExpertClick.com — full-featured sending with PDF and video support. NewsClick.com — a quick-send option that takes just seven keystrokes. RSS Pickup — automatic syndication from your blog or YouTube channel (the easiest "set-and-forget" method). The release system also supports an automatic boilerplate feature. Members may set a permanent "about us" block that is appended to every release or RSS pickup so contact details and brand messaging remain consistent. Quote: "With these five levels, we've created the most flexible and effective platform for experts to share their message, get booked, and build authority," said Mitchell P. Davis, Founder of ExpertClick. "Whether you're a speaker, author, influencer or industry professional, there's a membership level designed for you." For more information or to join ExpertClick, visit: www.ExpertClick.com About ExpertClick Since 1984, ExpertClick has connected journalists and event organizers with leading experts across thousands of topics. With integrated press rooms, SEO tools, news release distribution, and speaker bureau services, ExpertClick helps professionals increase visibility and credibility. ### Media inquiries: Mitchell P. Davis | Mitchell.Davis@ExperrtClck.com | Phone/Text: (202)333-5000 Here's an old white paper -- about our old "no free listing" policy:

