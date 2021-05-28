ExpertCl.ck Handle Implementation— Six Steps and five implantation stepss.

ExpertClick Handle Implementation— Six Steps and five implantation stepss.

1) Think about strategy and how this will release to your website and blogs.

2) Choose you keyword using Google Trends to comser

3) Add two or the modifier words.

4) Test search at www.KeywordSpy.com

5) Search Google see competing ads.

6) Implement the handle in these places.

a. Your Handed in admin – with hyphens –so there no confusion for google.

b. Your Participant name

c. Your book text as we use book text ass meta text for seo.

d. In your web text.

e. With a URL the 301/s to your experclick handle url –use hyphens again