ExpertCl.ck Handle Implementation— Six Steps and five implantation stepss.
Text
Washington, DC
Friday, May 28, 2021

 

1) Think about strategy and how this will release to your website and blogs.
2) Choose you keyword using Google Trends to comser
3) Add two or the modifier words.
4) Test search at www.KeywordSpy.com
5) Search Google see competing ads.
6) Implement the handle in these places.
     a. Your Handed in admin –  with hyphens –so there no confusion for google.
     b. Your Participant name
     c. Your book text as we use book text ass meta text for seo.
     d. In your web text.
     e. With a URL the 301/s to your experclick handle url –use hyphens again
 
 
Name: Mitchell Davis
Dateline: Washington, DC United States
Direct Phone: 202-333-5000
