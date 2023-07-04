Experience Africa: A Celebration of Culture and Impact

Washington DC, July 5, 2023 - The Voice of Africa is excited to announce "Experience Africa," an extraordinary event that will transport attendees into the vibrant cultures of Africa and the Caribbean. Taking place on July 22, 2023 from 11:00 am to 4:00 pm at the esteemed American University Washington College of Law in Washington, D.C., "Experience Africa" promises an immersive day filled with impactful programming.

The event aims to provide support and opportunities for vulnerable children. Kadmiel Van Der Puije, CEO of The Voice of Africa and the program organizer of "Experience Africa," shared his personal connection to the cause: "Having witnessed the challenges faced by orphans in Kenya, I understand the urgent need to make a difference. Through Experience Africa, we aim to provide a safe and nurturing home for these children, where they can heal, learn, and grow."

"Experience Africa" will feature a food festival showcasing the vibrant flavors of African and Caribbean cuisines, thought-provoking panel discussions with industry leaders, and a diverse range of cultural experiences. Attendees will have the opportunity to support ongoing projects that make a tangible impact on the lives of vulnerable children.

Kadmiel and his family extend an invitation to everyone, stating, "Imagine the impact you can have by attending the "Experience Africa" event. Your presence is not only a show of solidarity but also a tangible demonstration of your commitment to shaping a brighter future for those who need it most."

Secure your place now at "Experience Africa" and join the transformative event that celebrates culture while making a meaningful impact. For more information and ticket purchases, please visit the "Experience Africa" website at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/experience-africa-tickets-467074381047 or contact The Voice of Africa at info@thevoiceofafrica.com.

