Even I Was Surprised by This Wild Scene, Media Expert Michael Levine

Tuesday, December 3, 2024

I've seen some astonishing political theater in my time. Still, the White House managed to outdo itself this week with a moment so surreal that even I, a seasoned media watcher, found myself momentarily stunned.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre stood before journalists aboard Air Force One. She dropped a bombshell: President Joe Biden pardoned his son, Hunter, because—wait for it—"war politics" supposedly infected the gun and tax fraud charges against him.

Let me get this straight: Hunter Biden, the man who brought a circus of scandals to the national stage, is now portrayed as the victim of a political vendetta? And we're to believe that the Justice Department, under Merrick Garland's leadership, remains an impartial bastion of justice despite evidence of its selective zeal? The brazenness of this narrative would make Machiavelli blush.

Here's the kicker: While defending the pardon, Jean-Pierre simultaneously insisted that the Justice Department isn't politically biased, brushing off claims from President-elect Donald Trump. This cognitive dissonance would be hilarious if it weren't so emblematic of the toxic double standards corroding trust in our institutions.

I'm no stranger to spin—hell, I've built a career in media—but this was spin at breakneck speed without a safety harness. It's one thing to navigate challenging waters; it's another to try and convince the American people that up is down and black is white while doing so.

The press corps, to their credit, didn't let her off easy. But the fact that this scene unfolded at all speaks volumes about the audacity required to navigate Washington today.

If this is the new normal, I wonder what tomorrow might bring. Hold on to your seats, folks—this ride's getting wilder by the minute.

Today is one day, and I am sure glad I am not a White House Press Secretary.