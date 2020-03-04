From: Joyce L. Gioia, CMC, CSP -- The Herman Group Austin , TX Wednesday, March 04, 2020

ERRATA AND ADDENDUM TO OUR HERMAN TREND ALERT ON THE CORONAVIRUS



I need to set the record straight on a few fronts: first, and probably most important, I have discovered that SARS and MERS were also corona viruses and thus, it would be more appropriate to call this disease that will soon be a pandemic, COVID-19. Additionally, the source which I though was snakes, was, in fact, the same as SARS---bats. Apparently, people in China eat bat meat. This winter due to high temperatures, the bats did not have the same amount of hibernation time. Therefore, their immune systems were not as strong, and they succumbed to COVID-19. When people ate the meat, they became ill with the disease. Now for the good news, according to my sources, eating bioflavonoids and dark chocolate, drinking black tea, taking 200mg of Resveratrol daily, and avoiding adult-dosages of aspirin will help you avoid contracting this dreaded disease. Finally, the mortality rate for this disease appears to have actually been between three and four percent, but when once effective treatmen ts are in place, that number will plummet. Keep your immune system strong and you will avoid COVID-19. Joyce L. Gioia, CMC, CSP Austin, TX 336-210-3548

