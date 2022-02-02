Employee Well-Being Was Low Priority For Many Companies In 2020. Here's Why.

Wednesday, February 2, 2022

You'd think that every company would have programs, strategies, objectives and goals already in place for taking the best possible care of their most important asset: their employees.

You might be surprised by this reality check.

According to the 2021 Wellbeing Diagnostic Survey that was released last month by WTW (Willis Towers Watson, NASDAQ: WTW), although almost all companies had identified burnout as a threat to their workers:

Less than half (48%) had employee well-being programs.

Only 26% had adopted and articulated a worker well-being strategy with objectives and goals for each program.

Only 14% had effectively communicated the strategy and value proposition behind their programs and delivered on their promises.

What accounts for such a low corporate adoption rate for employee wellness programs?

Regina Ihrke is the senior director of health and benefits for WTW. She said that, "So many employers are just stretched thin and dealing with the day to day challenges of the last two years that they really haven't had the capacity to take a step back and think about where they want to be and where they could take their well-being strategy into the next several years."

The survey, which was conducted by the risk management insurance company in October, has a margin of error of +/- 5%.

Survey's Biggest Surprise

Ihrke said that the biggest surprise in the survey, "is really where most employers view where they are in the well-being strategy today and where they want to be in three years.

"Today, 48% of employers believe they have a variety of well-being programs but no formally articulated strategy. In three years, 73% of employers believe that they will have a well-being strategy that will be differentiated in order to compete for talent and meet a wide variety of needs."

Perhaps the expanding Great Resignation and the challenges business leaders are having recruiting replacements will encourage employers to speed up implementation of their well-being programs.

Higher Priorities Going Forward

The survey identified the top two actions respondents plan to take in 2022 or are considering for 2023 to improve the emotional, physical, social and financial wellbeing of workers.

Ihrke observed that, "Since the pandemic, we have definitely seen well-being have a whole new priority for employers that we expected to emerge pre-pandemic—but the pandemic really accelerated the need for more at a quicker pace.

"However, when we look at the priorities that employers will focus on from the survey, they are very focused on evolving benefits and programs in the four pillars, physical, emotional, financial and social with emotional and financial at the forefront of areas to prioritize," she noted.

A Closer Look At Survey Results

A deep dive into other results of the survey yields important insights into the worker well-being-related intentions, plans and priorities of the respondents.

Financial Well-being

One third of those who responded to the survey (34%) were planning or considering setting objectives and tracking financial well-being programs at pivotal financial decision points such as new family, young children and first house.

Only two in ten (18%) did when the survey was conducted.

Employee Assistance Programs

Four in 10 respondents (39%) were planning or considering redesigning their employee assistance program, including increasing limits on visits and expanding services.

Forty-two percent redesigned their programs in 2021.

Physical Well-being

Mobile Apps

One in four respondents (25%) were planning or considering promoting the use of mobile apps for physical well-being.

Two in three (65%) had offered the apps.

Advice For Business Leaders

WTW's Ihrke said that, "As stress and burnout levels continue to climb amid the ongoing pandemic, employers are putting the overall well-being of their employees at the top of their list.

Strategize And Articulate

"The organizations that most effectively move the needle are those that develop a comprehensive strategy that supports all aspects of their employees' well-being. It's also important to articulate that strategy to employees, conduct manager training and measure effectiveness," she observed.

A Differentiator

"As we move into 2022, employers struggling with recruitment and retention will look to make their well-being programs a differentiator to attract and engage top talent. For years, employers have used financial rewards to encourage employees to take action for their own well-being.

"However, as those incentives have often failed to change employee behavior, employers are seeking new avenues to engage and [incentivize] employees to take charge of their own well-being," Ihrke concluded.

