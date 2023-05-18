From: Jan Du Plain - Du Plain Global Enterprises Washington , DC Thursday, May 18, 2023



Embassy of Albania Opens its Doors to Guests during Passport DC Washington, DC May 18, 2023 Last weekend, the Embassy of Albania welcomed citizens of Washington, D.C. and surrounding areas during "Passport DC: The Around the World Embassy Tour." Passport DC introduces guests to the diplomatic community in Washington, DC allowing a rare inside peek at the embassy as well as exposure to the diverse culture and traditions of each country. Since 2016, when the Embassy of Albania first participated, over 25,000 US citizens have visited the Embassy during this event. This year's theme focused on Albanian fauna and the natural heritage of several bird species. A special exhibit was set up by S. Jetmir Troshani up to highlight Albania's fauna and the most visited tourist attractions. Visitors were also invited to learn "magic words" in Albanian. This year's event culminated with a "DVLotaryAlbania2023" draw, which offered a 10-day tourist package for two to visit Albania. An extremely large number of participants excitedly awaited the results. Congratulations to our winners: Aviv Sheriff and Nicole Annunziata. A special thank-you goes to Globus Travel, the generous provider of the free 10-day tour package. The Embassy of Albania would like to thank the embassy staff, the volunteers and all those who supported our participation in Passport DC. ####

