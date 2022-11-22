Embassy Series and the Embassy of the Czech Republic Sponsor Special Classical Music Concert

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

INFO: Struggle for Freedom and Democracy Day is a public holiday celebrated in the Czech Republic and Slovakia on November 17. It commemorates two historical events that occurred on this day: the student demonstration against Nazis in 1939 and the beginning of the Velvet Revolution in 1989.

WHO: H.E. Miloslav Stašek, Ambassador Extrarordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Czech Republic. Jerome Barry, Founder of Embassy Series: opening remarks about Embassy Series mission and the reason for concert to commemoration Democracy Day. In addition to the speakers above, Ambassador (retired) Clifford Bond (retired) and Ambassador (retired) Michele Bond will be attending the event. They were working at the U.S. Embassy in Prague during the time period leading up to the Velvet Revolution, as well as during the key student demonstration that took place that day in Prague.

(Media: Interviews can be coordinated with speakers apart from the event).

WHAT: Performance by The Serafin Ensemble: Eric Pritchard, Violin; Jacques-Pierre Malan, Cello; Read Gainsford, Piano. The concert will feature classical music from several Czech composers and one Russian composer who were deeply connected to the following events that led to the freedom of a people throughout the span of an entire century:

1918 Revolt of the Czechoslovak Legion



1939 (17 November) Anti-Nazi Protest from Czech Students



1968 Prague Spring (Soviet Invasion!)



1989 Velvet Revolution and Berlin Wall

WHERE: Embassy of the Czech Republic, 3900 Spring of Freedom St., N.W. in Washington, D.C. The Embassy of the Czech Republic and the Embassy of the Slovak Republic conduct public celebrations on an alternate year basis.

WHEN: Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022. 7-10 PM.