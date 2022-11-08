Embassy Series and the Embassy of Romania Collaborate to Present Concert

WHEN: Friday, November 11, 2022. Doors open at 6:30 pm and concert begins at 7:00 pm.

WHERE: Residence of the Romanian Ambassador, 3003 Massachusetts Avenue, NW, Washington, DC 20008-3604

WHO: Ioana Cristina Goicea was a laureate of the International Violin Competition of Indianapolis. In 2019, she became a prize winner of the prestigious Queen Elisabeth Competition in Brussels. She is also the winner of the J. Brahms International Competition (2013) and laureate of the "Fritz Kreisler" International Violin Competition Vienna (2014). Program: Ravel, Enescu, Bartók, Tchaikovsky, and Saint-Saëns. Ioana Cristina Goicea is one of the outstanding violinists of her generation. She won First Prize at the 2017 Michael Hill International Violin Competition in New Zealand, with critics praising her passionate performance and describing her as "a new star in the musical firmament." In 2018 she won First Prize at the German Music Competition in Bonn.

Fee: $185 (all inclusive) Free valet parking. Pre-Concert Reception. Buffet dinner and wine following concert. The magnificent new residence of the Romanian Ambassador is a beautiful venue for a superb concert. Space is limited and please order early.

To purchase tickets, see www.embassyseries.org No part of the admission fee is related in any way with the Embassy of Romania in Washington, DC or with the Embassy staff.





Contact: Jerome Barry- 202-625-2361, jbarry@embassyseries.org, 202.625.2361