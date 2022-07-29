Elon Musk Father Sperm Donation – Get Paid for Writing --- Speaking Gigs.

Sunday, July 31, 2022

Elon Musk Father Sperm Donation

Denny Hatch – Marketing Expert







News Hook is: Elon Musk's 76-year-old father claims he's been asked to donate sperm to create more people like his son.



In 1975 Hatch and his wife, Peggy, chanced to have dinner with the direct descendant of a revered American president and his new young wife. The young man — in his forties — blonde, had his forbear's distinctive good looks and rich voice. The resemblance was uncanny. After much wine and pleasant banter, the conversation grew maudlin. It turns out this scion was undergoing hard times — no job and very little money. He had blown much of his inheritance investing in a boutique restaurant and sold off his collection of family antique silver willed to him by his grandmother. Did Hatch have any ideas?



Hatch suggested he sell his sperm to a sperm bank for a lot of money. "There must be dozens of families who would pay well to give birth to a direct descendant of one of our greatest presidents."



Philadelphia, PA



215-644-9526



dennyhatch@yahoo.com



See the News Release Here: https://www.expertclick.com/NRWire/Releasedetails.aspx?id=273878



# # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # #

Amber Petty -- 250+ Publications That Pay for Your Writing







Here's a list of paying publications that take pitches. This is not an exhaustive list! That would be impossible. But, it's a pretty wide swath of what's out there. Many publications fall into multiple categories. Just because the New York Times is listed under Newspapers, doesn't mean it doesn't feature Travel or Food stories. I tried to group them based on what the publication primarily publishes, but always check the site to see all the verticals they publish. For the most part, the links go to pitching guidelines, staff directories, or mastheads. If that wasn't available, it goes to the main site. Still, it should make it easier to find what you need for pitching!



Los Angeles, CA;



Amber@amberpetty.com



Share her Google Doc at this link:



https://docs.google.com/document/d/1z_6dUbKoxOfzoCLcygnCpdS049RF3uhd2MA69nCefz4/edit#



# # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # #



Amy Schoen, MBA, CPCC -- Dating and Relationship Expert



Should You Build A Friendship First Before A Serious Relationship When You're Marriage-Minded?







It's not a definitive yes. It's not a definitive no. We've all seen the wedding invitations that ooze with the friendship-love connection: "On this day I will marry my best friend." Couples embarking on their first marriage especially embrace this idea of building their romance on a foundation of friendship. Perhaps they met in college and hung out with the same friends, going to football games, studying, and celebrating together. Perhaps they met in an unassuming way – through work, volunteering, or mutual friends – and came to realize they had a lot in common. Similar interests led to discussions and expressions of deeply held core values. Shared values led to discussions and expressions of life goals and a couple vision.



Washington, DC



coachamy@heartmindconnection.com



240-498-7803



See her blog post here: https://motivatedtomarry.com/should-you-build-a-friendship-first-before-a-serious-relationship-when-youre-marriage-minded/



# # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # #



David Morey --- Magic, War, and Intelligence: A Few Personalities, Tricks, and Ideas

Deception in Warfare







One of the fun things that happened to me was getting a call in October from David Copperfield, considered by many to be today's greatest magician.



The Naval Institute had asked David to give a talk to Annapolis Cadets on the relationship between magic and war. And he asked if I would like to do it with him.



https://youtu.be/K-vyr9bN-U4







Washington, DC



202-223-7945



dmorey@dmghq.com



Share his blog post from: https://www.washingtonmagic.com/magic-war-and-intelligence-a-few-personalities-tricks-and-ideas/



# # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # #



Read the news story at the New York Times link below,



Dr. Oh, 'the God of Parenting,' Will See You Now. On Television.



In South Korea, Dr. Oh Eun-young, a celebrated psychiatrist, has helped destigmatize seeking therapy and blown up the traditionally private relationship with patients by putting it all on TV.



I found this this news story in Saturday's New York Times about a psychiatrist with a TV show in Korea that does video broadcasts of patient sessions:



It is of interest to anyone, from psychiatrists to coaches, who typically offer their services in private. Some years ago, two of our experts was asked to be on the Oprah Winfrey show, and to bring their patients. Both turned Oprah down. Then Oprah had John Gray on the show, and he stated that he brought patients. In reality they were actors who had been coached to act like patients. This was back when Oprah was live, and Oprah figured it out and the break and confronted Dr. Gray with it after the break. This was Dr. Gray's big break as Oprah had him on many times and that launched his career.



https://www.nytimes.com/2022/07/29/world/asia/south-korea-dr-oh-golden-clinic.html?unlocked_article_code=AAAAAAAAAAAAAAAACEIPuomT1JKd6J17Vw1cRCfTTMQmqxCdw_PIxftm3iWka3DKDmwTiPsSGYyMvE7WZKMkfNwuwzTeR9hbPbZqSOY3ye8aMEtpRwSu55CAmZIEKGM1tYe3FCsQ7q76YIoZo3Xsf3Xrb6B23qG-tBaLd2fgCqeI13B3OFs0p5p6cVGriWgDwaqUDuF3joF6iPx3D5gqESwSJ3Xf54meABt9MN6DaRzd-1N2D7kfAWeP6Ibav7EQcwxSCkbESmd-4As_7NBfMNAROsXvPkJqOZq-0fhKVDsefMr-DIYxRoPUi7xgrbXGzBSLw8K9zPgzf75GUE-YAgx_2TuArJJ3plBxEw&smid=url-share



# # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # #



